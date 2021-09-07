checkAd

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Releases Video of Exclusive Interview at NASDAQ Marketsite in Times Square

Autor: Accesswire
07.09.2021, 12:00  |  28   |   |   

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, announced today the release of the video from management's exclusive …

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, announced today the release of the video from management's exclusive interview at Nasdaq Marketsite in Times Square, New York.

The interview can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qgloqrpb6o0.

"Highlights from our recently released interview include our $100M revenue guidance for the 12 months ended May 31, 2022, the completion of 14 acquisitions in the last year and the significant synergies we are realizing from cross-selling efforts across our family of companies," said David Massey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. "Our recently announced New Solar Jump Start program helping roofing companies transition to solar is underway, as is our audit, which puts us on track for an OTCQB uplisting in preparation for a Nasdaq uplisting in the future. We believe that within 24 months, inclusive of all acquisitions, we could realize $300M in new revenues.

"We are reaching a clear inflection point in our growth trajectory, generating monthly revenues nearly in line with our annual results not long ago. I am proud of our team's commitment to driving forward the business and am thankful for our valued shareholders who stuck with us as we laid the groundwork for this next phase," concluded Massey.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC:SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation platform company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas A. Zimmerman
Director
MZ North America
Main: 949-259-4987
SIRC@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Solar Integrated Roof Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662929/Solar-Integrated-Roofing-Corp-Releas ...

Solar Integrated Roofing Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Releases Video of Exclusive Interview at NASDAQ Marketsite in Times Square EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, announced today the release of the video from management's exclusive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Exercise of Options
Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement Offering of Up To 15,000,000 Common Shares for Gross ...
iZafe Group Invites Shareholders and Others to a Q&A Session Following the Publication of the ...
Trilogy International Partners Issues Common Stock in Redemption of Subsidiary's Class C Units
A2Z Smart Technologies Confirms Results of Previous Shareholders' Meeting
Dosell Consumer Ready for Broad Launch after Successful Pilot Project
Gratomic Provides Update on Pre-Feasibility Study, Independent Lab Results, and the Aukam Vein ...
SPI Energy Launches Amazon Store for its Expanding Solar4America Branded Product Portfolio
SolGold PLC Announces Rationalisation of Regional Exploration Portfolio
TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt: Strong Business Performance in First Half of 2021 and Booming International ...
Titel
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Reports Q2 2021 Results and Operations Update
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Update on Maari Acquisition
Petroteq Receives Confirmation of Proof of Funds From Bidder
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Support.com Shareholders ...
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
IotaComm Provides Update on its Financial Reporting Status
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Victory Provides Updates on Potential for Larger System with Loner Property, Additional Claims ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.08.21Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Invited for Exclusive Interview at NASDAQ Marketsite in Times Square
Accesswire | Analysen
18.08.21Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Signs Joint Venture to Host Nationwide Solar Educational Events
Accesswire | Analysen
17.08.21Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Announces Live Discord Investor Q&A on Thursday, August 19th, 2021 At 7:00 p.m. Eastern
Accesswire | Analysen
10.08.21Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Appoints CEO David Massey as Chairman of the Board; Advances Uplisting Strategy
Accesswire | Analysen