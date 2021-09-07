checkAd

Volta Partners With Six Flags Entertainment Corporation to Provide Electric Vehicle Charging

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 12:00  |  19   |   |   

Volta Inc. (“Volta”), an industry leader in commerce-centric electric vehicle (“EV”) charging networks, is partnering with Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, to make EV charging accessible to its guests at their parks across the United States.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005133/en/

Volta Partners with Six Flags Entertainment Corporation to Provide Electric Vehicle Charging (Photo: Business Wire)

Volta Partners with Six Flags Entertainment Corporation to Provide Electric Vehicle Charging (Photo: Business Wire)

Six Flags’ strategy centers around modernizing the guest experience through technology. Installing EV charging stations is the latest step towards the company’s vision to be the preferred regional destination for entertainment and its commitment to environmental sustainability. At the forefront of innovation in the industry, Six Flags is the first theme park company to have Volta charging stations available to its guests. The first charging stations will be installed at Six Flags America, just outside of Washington, D.C., with more parks to follow.

Stephanie Borges, Six Flags vice president of strategic marketing and partnerships, added, “Six Flags is committed to incorporating technology that elevates our guests’ experiences through innovation. The partnership with Volta will enable us to provide a unique offering for our guests, while also supporting our sustainability initiatives.”

Founded on the premise that the electrification of mobility is likely to be a transformational shift, Volta builds and operates a nationwide EV charging network that has among the best utilization per station in the EV charging industry for the United States. Centered around capturing new spending habits expected to result from the shift to electric vehicles, Volta seeks to transform the fueling industry by building charging stations in locations where drivers already spend their time and money, including grocery stores, pharmacies, retailers and other entertainment locations.

“We are thrilled to partner with a leader in theme parks and entertainment to fulfill their guests' needs for EV charging and contribute to their sustainability goals,” said Scott Mercer, Founder and CEO of Volta. “We aim to provide easy, open and accessible EV charging stations where people already live, work, shop and play. Our Six Flags partnership illustrates just that.”

About Volta

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) is an industry leader in commerce-centric EV charging networks. Volta’s vision is to build EV charging networks that capitalize on and catalyze the shift from combustion-powered miles to electric miles by placing stations where consumers live, work, shop and play. By leveraging a data-driven understanding of driver behavior to deliver EV charging solutions that fit seamlessly into drivers’ daily routines, Volta’s goal is to benefit consumers, brands and real-estate locations while helping to build the infrastructure of the future. As part of Volta’s unique EV charging offering, its stations allow it to enhance its site hosts’ and strategic partners’ core commercial interests, creating a new means for them to benefit from the transformative shift to electric mobility. To learn more, visit www.voltacharging.com.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For nearly 60 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of guests with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

Volta Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Volta Partners With Six Flags Entertainment Corporation to Provide Electric Vehicle Charging Volta Inc. (“Volta”), an industry leader in commerce-centric electric vehicle (“EV”) charging networks, is partnering with Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AKKA: First-Half 2021 Results
Exelixis Statement on the Passing of Two Senior Executives
Median Technologies Announces Outstanding Performance for its iBiopsy Lung Cancer Screening CADx1 ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Checker, LLP: Final Deadline Reminder for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors – JRVR
Elior Group: Monthly Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Capital on August 31 2021
Final Deadline for Investors with Losses Exceeding $500K to Actively Participate in the Orphazyme ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives U.S. Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Claranova’s Share Capital as of August 31, 2021
SergeFerrari Group: Strong Growth in 2021 Half-year Results
SEB S.A.: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights – 31.08.2021
Titel
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Facedrive Provides a Corporate Update
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.09.21Volta Announces New Station Installation in Lawrenceville, Georgia
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten