Tritium Announces AUD$40 million Private Placement Financing by Cigna Investments, Inc.

Tritium intends to use the proceeds from the private placement to continue scaling its global operations, including production, sales and administrative support, during its ongoing business combination with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II (“DCRN”) (NASDAQ: DCRN, DCRNW, DCRNU), which was announced on May 26, 2021, in an effort to satisfy Tritium’s existing order backlog from its customers.

Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd (“Tritium”), a global developer and manufacturer of direct current (“DC”) fast charging technology for electric vehicles (“EVs”), today announced a AUD$40 million private placement by Cigna Investments, Inc. (“Cigna”), the investment arm of Cigna Corporation, a U.S.-based global health services company.

“This is a fantastic show of support for Tritium and underscores the ongoing enthusiasm our investors have in the company’s future,” said David Toomey, Tritium’s Chief Revenue Officer and Head of Corporate Development. “Cigna has again recognised the value of Tritium’s technology and market leadership in this rapidly expanding industry.”

This is the second private placement financing by Cigna, following a June 2020 private placement of AUD$45 million.

“This is a welcome capital injection as the company continues to expand,” said Tritium CEO Jane Hunter. “With this investment, we intend to scale our teams and operations to meet current demand and prepare for our next phase of growth.”

Tritium believes it is a leader on the global stage in a number of mature EV markets, such as Norway and California. Founded in Brisbane and having already deployed more than 4,500 charging stations, Tritium has provided more than 2.7 million high-power charging sessions across 41 countries, delivering an aggregate of over 55 GWh of energy. The company’s intellectual property includes the world’s only fully liquid-cooled, IP65-rated charger technology, providing customers with a product that is ingress-protected and sealed from outside elements, which may reduce the total cost of ownership.

About Tritium

Founded in 2001, Tritium designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium's compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.