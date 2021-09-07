Ascent Solar Receives $5M In First Tranche of BD 1 Funding

BD 1 Investment Holding, LLC Completes First Tranche of $10M Funding Commitment—2nd Tranche Set for Fourth Quarter 2021

THORNTON, CO, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (Ascent Solar” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: ASTI), a developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art, lightweight, flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, is pleased to announce that the Company has received $5M from BD 1 Investment Holding, LLC (“BD 1”), the largest stakeholder of Ascent Solar, as the first tranche of a $10M funding commitment pursuant to the securities purchase agreement dated August 2nd, 2021 (SPA).

As previously announced, the Company entered into the SPA with BD 1 to sell 666.67 million shares of Common Stock of the Company (the “Shares”), at the prevailing market price of $0.015 per share, in exchange for a $10M funding commitment. Management indicated that the $10M funding from BD 1 would be delivered in two tranches of $5M each, whereby the Shares issued would likewise be made in two equal corresponding issuances of 333.33 million shares per tranche of funding. Management anticipates the second tranche of $5M to be funded by BD 1 on or before October 31st, 2021.

“Considering the extraordinary challenges that the Company faced in 2020, we believe that this investment is a strong vote of confidence in our management team, as well as the overall value potential of Ascent Solar,” said Victor Lee, President and CEO of Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. “I also believe it is a testament to our diligent focus on the restructuring and recapitalization of the Company, which has allowed for fundings such as this to be possible and should allow for future opportunities to unveil themselves.”

Management indicated that this tranche of capital should enable Ascent Solar to concentrate primarily on capacity ramp-up, technological improvements and a sales development strategy.

Mr. Johannes Kuhn, principal owner of BD 1, said, “I believe Ascent Solar’s creative use of proprietary monolithic-integration technology on flexible polyimide substrate, and the resultant ‘best in class’ Specific Power of its modules, is clearly state of the art and cannot be easily replicated. We have evaluated many solar ventures, but none have a management team that exhibits the wealth of experience, technological know-how, or possess a solar technology that in our opinion, can rival Ascent Solar.”