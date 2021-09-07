checkAd

Ascent Solar Receives $5M In First Tranche of BD 1 Funding

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.09.2021, 12:00  |  40   |   |   

BD 1 Investment Holding, LLC Completes First Tranche of $10M Funding Commitment—2nd Tranche Set for Fourth Quarter 2021

THORNTON, CO, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireAscent Solar Technologies, Inc. (Ascent Solar” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: ASTI), a developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art, lightweight, flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, is pleased to announce that the Company has received $5M from BD 1 Investment Holding, LLC (“BD 1”), the largest stakeholder of Ascent Solar, as the first tranche of a $10M funding commitment pursuant to the securities purchase agreement dated August 2nd, 2021 (SPA).

As previously announced, the Company entered into the SPA with BD 1 to sell 666.67 million shares of Common Stock of the Company (the “Shares”), at the prevailing market price of $0.015 per share, in exchange for a $10M funding commitment. Management indicated that the $10M funding from BD 1 would be delivered in two tranches of $5M each, whereby the Shares issued would likewise be made in two equal corresponding issuances of 333.33 million shares per tranche of funding. Management anticipates the second tranche of $5M to be funded by BD 1 on or before October 31st, 2021.

“Considering the extraordinary challenges that the Company faced in 2020, we believe that this investment is a strong vote of confidence in our management team, as well as the overall value potential of Ascent Solar,” said Victor Lee, President and CEO of Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. “I also believe it is a testament to our diligent focus on the restructuring and recapitalization of the Company, which has allowed for fundings such as this to be possible and should allow for future opportunities to unveil themselves.”

Management indicated that this tranche of capital should enable Ascent Solar to concentrate primarily on capacity ramp-up, technological improvements and a sales development strategy.

Mr. Johannes Kuhn, principal owner of BD 1, said, “I believe Ascent Solar’s creative use of proprietary monolithic-integration technology on flexible polyimide substrate, and the resultant ‘best in class’ Specific Power of its modules, is clearly state of the art and cannot be easily replicated. We have evaluated many solar ventures, but none have a management team that exhibits the wealth of experience, technological know-how, or possess a solar technology that in our opinion, can rival Ascent Solar.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ascent Solar Receives $5M In First Tranche of BD 1 Funding BD 1 Investment Holding, LLC Completes First Tranche of $10M Funding Commitment—2nd Tranche Set for Fourth Quarter 2021 THORNTON, CO, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (Ascent Solar” or the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RCI Banque: 2021 Half-yearly Financial Report has been made available
STMicroelectronics Announces Mass-Market Availability of ST4SIM GSMA-compliant eSIMs for M2M ...
Capgemini Press release// Capgemini becomes Worldwide Partner of Rugby World Cup France 2023 and ...
Bone Therapeutics SA reacts to the press release issued by Hybrigenics
Innate Pharma Announces Conference Call and Webcast for First Half 2021 Business Update
The DIAC "Half-Year Financial Report 2021”  has been made available is now available
Ahold Delhaize announces changes in the bol.com Management Board
Icelandair Group hf.: Traffic Data August 2021
Decisions taken in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of LITGRID AB
ProQR Announces Virtual Presentation at EURETINA 2021
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer Receives First SEF.WomenAward for CEO of the Year
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...