FOBI Completes Integration With Lightspeed To Provide Real-Time POS Data Aggregation And Analytics To Lightspeed Customers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (formerly Loop Insights Inc.) (TSXV: FOBI) (OTCQB: FOBIF) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement is pleased to announce a data aggregation and analytics partnership with Lightspeed Commerce Inc., the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences.



Fobi integration with the Lightspeed commerce platform is now complete.

Fobi App has now launched within the Lightspeed ecosystem and is available for download by Lightspeed customers.

Fobi will be the “Featured Partner” for the month of October.

With the recent acquisitions of Vend and NuORDER, Lightspeed has greatly increased its global footprint and total customer locations worldwide to become a global leader in the commerce space. Having a referral partnership with the Lightspeed sales team will be invaluable to the success of this partnership.

HISTORY OF EARLY SUCCESS BODES WELL FOR FUTURE OF FOBI AND LIGHTSPEED

On August 10th, 2020, Fobi (Loop Insights at the time) announced a referral partnership and API integration with Vend, a leading global POS company. The announcement came with the partnership’s first sale to a 30-location franchise. Through the reseller partnership, Fobi worked with Vend’s global team to onboard new customers monthly.

On August 20th, 2020, Vend and Fobi (Loop Insights at the time) announced a 20-store pilot that successfully concluded on November 4th, 2020 with an agreement to deploy its insights platform at 550 ‘Your CBD’ locations across 41 states, the largest CBD retailer in the United States. With the acquisition of Vend by Lightspeed approximately five months later and the integration of Fobi into Lightspeed just five months after that, both companies are very confident and excited about their anticipated success going forward.