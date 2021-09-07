Grapefruit USA, Inc. Issues Further Update Concerning Formation of Joint Venture with Canadian Partner to Distribute Hourglass Products in Canada, Possible Acquisition

LOS ANGELES and DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Grapefruit USA, Inc. (OTCQB: GPFT) (“Grapefruit” or the “Company”), a premiere, fully licensed California-based cannabis company, today provides further updates to its March and May 2021 announcements concerning its discussions with a Canadian cannabis company regarding development of a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) setting forth terms under which the parties could enter into a joint venture to jointly manufacture, distribute and market Grapefruit’s products, including, but not limited to, Grapefruit’s patented disruptive Hourglass THC/cannabinoid time-release delivery cream throughout Canada.



In February, the Company signed a memorandum of understanding (the “MOU”) with the Canadian partner setting forth the general terms of their agreement to form a new joint venture corporation to manufacture and distribute Grapefruit’s patented, disruptive Hourglass THC/cannabinoid products throughout the Commonwealth of Canada, including on Indian reservations and Canadian First Nation lands. The Company’s March 8, 2021, announcement further noted that the Canadian partner duly noticed and set a special shareholder’s meeting to consider the proposed joint venture and other corporate matters.