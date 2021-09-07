Grapefruit USA, Inc. Issues Further Update Concerning Formation of Joint Venture with Canadian Partner to Distribute Hourglass Products in Canada, Possible Acquisition
LOS ANGELES and DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Grapefruit USA, Inc. (OTCQB: GPFT) (“Grapefruit” or the “Company”), a premiere, fully licensed
California-based cannabis company, today provides further updates to its March and May 2021 announcements concerning its discussions with a Canadian cannabis company regarding development of a
memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) setting forth terms under which the parties could enter into a joint venture to jointly manufacture, distribute and market Grapefruit’s products, including, but
not limited to, Grapefruit’s patented disruptive Hourglass THC/cannabinoid time-release delivery cream throughout Canada.
In February, the Company signed a memorandum of understanding (the “MOU”) with the Canadian partner setting forth the general terms of their agreement to form a new joint venture corporation to manufacture and distribute Grapefruit’s patented, disruptive Hourglass THC/cannabinoid products throughout the Commonwealth of Canada, including on Indian reservations and Canadian First Nation lands. The Company’s March 8, 2021, announcement further noted that the Canadian partner duly noticed and set a special shareholder’s meeting to consider the proposed joint venture and other corporate matters.
Subsequent to March 8, 2021, the Canadian partner’s shareholder’s meeting was delayed and ended up being held on April 29, 2021. At that meeting, the Canadian partner’s shareholders elected five directors and approved appointment of a new CEO and CFO. The Canadian partner’s shareholders also approved the acquisition of a Canadian-based hemp cultivator. Since the aforementioned corporate actions (the “Corporate Actions”) triggered a change in control of the Canadian partner, the Corporate Actions require acceptance for filing by the Canadian Stock Exchange (the “CSE”), which has been pending since April. Discussions between the Company and the Canadian partner have continued during the course of these activities; however, execution of a formal joint venture agreement and further acquisition discussions were postponed pending acceptance of the filing and approval of the Corporate Actions by the CSE. The Canadian partner received conditional approval of the Corporate Actions on Aug. 27, 2021. The Canadian partner has informed the Company that it expects the Corporate Actions to be finalized on or before Oct. 1, 2021, at which point the Canadian partner’s shares will resume trading. At such point, the Company expects to resume negotiations with the Canadian partner concerning the proposed joint venture. There can be no assurances that this timetable will be met.
