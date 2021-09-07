checkAd

Nevada Gold Mines to Consolidate South Arturo Property in Exchange for Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain Properties

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.09.2021   

All amounts expressed in US dollars  

ELKO, Nev., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) has entered into a definitive asset exchange agreement (the “Exchange Agreement”) to acquire from i-80 Gold Corp. the 40% interest in the South Arturo Joint Venture that NGM does not already own as well as a low-cost option to acquire the adjacent Rodeo Creek exploration property, in exchange for the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain properties and infrastructure which are currently in care and maintenance. The exchange transaction will have an effective date of June 1, 2021.

The transaction provides NGM with a number of key benefits:

  • Allows NGM to consolidate production from the South Arturo open pit and the El Niño underground in the short term and capture 100% of the longer-term upside on both orebodies
  • Provides NGM with flexibility to pursue other potential operational synergies at Goldstrike
  • Provides NGM with a low-cost option to acquire 100% of the Rodeo Creek property comprised of exploration ground adjacent to South Arturo
  • Removes NGM’s Lone Tree closure liability with i-80 Gold providing replacement bonding for reclamation obligations as a condition to closing
  • Allows NGM to share in any future production at Lone Tree through a contingent payment of up to $50 million (described below)

“This is a win-win transaction for both Nevada Gold Mines and i-80” said Greg Walker, Executive Managing Director of NGM. “Through the acquisition of Lone Tree, an asset not being utilized by NGM has become a transformational asset for i-80. In return, NGM’s acquisition of i-80’s 40% of the South Arturo Joint Venture secures additional ounces with both open-pit and underground optionality for our Carlin operation. We are excited for the opportunities and growth this deal will bring to both parties which will strengthen the mining industry in Nevada providing benefits for all.”

The Exchange Agreement provides for payment to NGM of contingent consideration of up to $50 million based on mineral resources from the Lone Tree property. In connection with the asset exchange, NGM will also enter into toll-milling agreements providing i-80 Gold with interim processing capacity at NGM’s autoclave facilities until the earlier of the three-year anniversary of the asset exchange and the date on which the Lone Tree facility is operational and at NGM’s roaster facilities for a 10-year period. NGM has also agreed to reimburse i-80 Gold an amount of approximately $7.3 million for certain funding previously advanced by i-80 Gold in respect of South Arturo.

