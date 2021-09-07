RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces New Movantik Analyses at PAINWeek

RedHill Biopharma Presents Three New Analyses of Movantik Data at PAINWeek 2021Two new analyses of Movantik® (naloxegol) data evaluated the safety and efficacy of Movantik in a subgroup of patients aged ≥ 65 years-Analysis of Movantik effects on …

Two new analyses of Movantik ® (naloxegol) data evaluated the safety and efficacy of Movantik in a subgroup of patients aged ≥ 65 years

Analysis of Movantik effects on rapid and sustained improvement of both spontaneous and complete spontaneous bowel movements in the Movantik group vs. placebo were evaluated across high and low opioid dosages

Movantik is the U.S. market-leading oral peripherally acting mu-opioid receptor antagonist (PAMORA), approved to treat opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL and RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company, today announced presentation at PAINWeek 2021 of three new analyses of Movantik® (naloxegol) Phase 3 study data demonstrating rapid onset of action and sustained and predictable improvement of key symptoms associated with opioid-induced constipation (OIC) in both a subgroup of patients aged ≥ 65 and across both low and high dose opioid therapy.

Two of the posters are dedicated to the subgroup of patients aged ≥ 65, with Movantik achieving significantly better response rates vs. placebo, with rapid onset of action and a higher proportion of subjects achieving spontaneous bowel movement (SBM) and complete spontaneous bowel movement (CSBM) over the first 48 hours of treatment. Additional presented data also shows that naloxegol delivers similar rapid and sustained symptom improvement for patients, irrespective of the opioid dose they are prescribed, including at doses lower than 100 mg of morphine equivalent. The authors conclude that even with lower doses of morphine equivalent, clinicians should be diligent about treating these patients because they still are susceptible to OIC.

The three analyses included pooled data from two large, robust, identically designed Phase 3 studies of Movantik (Kodiak 4 and Kodiak 5; NCT01309841/NCT01323790), involving 891 treated patients across two doses (12.5 mg and 25 mg), compared to a total of 446 patients in the placebo arms.

"With up to 90% of older patients receiving opioids to help cope with chronic pain, and up to 86% of them suffering from symptoms of OIC, these new analyses are particularly important in helping these patients achieve satisfactory control of their pain without the added burden of OIC. Older patients tend to be more susceptible to OIC due to comorbidities, polypharmacy, and reduced physical activity, and it is vital that they have access to therapies such as Movantik, that are shown to be effective in this challenging patient group." said Dr. Lynn Webster, Pain Researcher and Clinician and Senior Fellow at the Center of U.S. Policy.