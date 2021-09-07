MannKind Corporation to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer Michael Castagna, PharmD, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference which will be available on demand starting on September 13, 2021.



Interested parties can access a link to the on demand webcast of the presentation from the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mannkindcorp.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast replay may be accessed at the same location for 14 days.