MannKind Corporation to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer Michael Castagna, PharmD, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference which will be available on demand starting on September 13, 2021. 

Interested parties can access a link to the on demand webcast of the presentation from the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mannkindcorp.com/events-and-presentations.  The webcast replay may be accessed at the same location for 14 days.

About MannKind Corporation
MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, the Company’s first FDA-approved product and the only inhaled ultra rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. Afrezza is also available by prescription in Brazil, where it is commercialized by the Company’s partner Biomm SA. MannKind was established in 1991, and is headquartered in Westlake Village, Calif., with a manufacturing and R&D facility based in Danbury, Conn. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. Please visit mannkindcorp.com to learn more.

Contact:
Rose Alinaya, Investor Relations
(818) 661-5000
Email: ir@mannkindcorp.com





