Columbia Property Trust to Be Acquired by Funds Managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC in a $3.9 Billion Transaction

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by funds managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (collectively, “PIMCO”), one of the world’s premier global investment management firms, for $3.9 billion including Columbia’s proportionate share of consolidated and unconsolidated debt. Under the terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by Columbia’s Board of Directors, PIMCO will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Columbia common stock for $19.30 per share in cash. This represents a premium of approximately 27% over Columbia’s unaffected closing share price on Friday, March 12, 2021. During this time period the high barrier office sector has traded down 5%.1

This transaction with PIMCO is the culmination of a comprehensive strategic review process undertaken by Columbia’s Board of Directors which was publicly announced in the spring of this year. As part of this process, Columbia’s Board and advisors invited nearly 90 potential counterparties to participate, including strategic acquirers, private equity firms and other investment management firms.

Constance Moore, Chair of the Columbia Board of Directors, said, “The Board of Directors is pleased to have reached this definitive agreement with PIMCO. This transaction provides Columbia shareholders with immediate and certain cash value at a significant premium to the Company’s public market valuation, and we are confident it represents the best outcome for all Columbia shareholders.”

Nelson Mills, President and Chief Executive Officer of Columbia, said, “Today’s announcement represents the result of a comprehensive strategic review process and demonstrates the value and stability of Columbia’s portfolio, the resiliency of our platform, and the capabilities of our team.”

“We continue to believe that high-quality office buildings in major U.S. cities offer long-term value for our clients and Columbia has assembled a modernized, well-located portfolio of assets that we expect will perform well in the years ahead,” said John Murray, PIMCO Global Head of Private Commercial Real Estate.

Francois Trausch, PIMCO Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Real Estate, added, “This is an exciting transaction and a great example of the strength of relationships within PIMCO’s global real estate platform.”

The transaction is expected to close as early as year-end, subject to approval by Columbia’s shareholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. Upon completion of the transaction, Columbia’s common stock will no longer be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

