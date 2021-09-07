BLACKHAWK GROWTH SUBSIDIARY, MINDBIO THERAPEUTICS, ACCELERATES PHASE 1 & PHASE 2 MICRODOSING CLINICAL TRIALS

Vancouver, British Columbia - September 07, 2021 - Blackhawk Growth Corp. (CSE:BLR; Frankfurt:0JJ) (the " Company " or " Blackhawk ") is pleased to provide an update on its most recent investment, MindBio Therapeutics Pty Ltd. (" MindBio Therapeutics "), a clinical stage drug development company conducting research into microdosing and medicinal use of psychedelic medicines to treat a range of debilitating mental health conditions.

MindBio Therapeutics reports that in September 2021, 50% of the phase 1 safety trial in healthy patients will be completed and they will have collected complete safety data on the study participants. Within the next 6 months, MindBio Therapeutics will complete the remainder of phase 1 trials microdosing LSD.

In the first clinical trial of its kind, participants are prescribed microdoses of LSD to take home in much the same way they would take any other over the counter medicine. This unique clinical trial aims to demonstrate safety and efficacy of use of microdoses of psychedelic drugs for a medicinal purpose in a community setting. It is expected that these "community" safety features demonstrated during the clinical trials will be used to support the commercial advancement of the medicines as they move through the regulatory and approvals process.

MindBio Therapeutics has numerous additional trials approved or planned.

- Phase 2 Clinical Trials have also just been approved with microdosing of LSD in late-stage cancer patients.

- MindBio Therapeutics has also three phase 2 clinical trials in planning where microdoses of LSD will be tested against depression, chronic pain and mild cognitive impairment.

A recent peer review has shown that MindBio Therapeutics is one of very few publicly reported psychedelic companies involved in both Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials. MindBio Therapeutics is pioneering the development of micro-dose formulations and a range of technology and artificial intelligence applications to ensure the safe dosage, use and administration of psychedelic medicines in the community. Early indications show that LSD is tolerated well in micro-doses and has a lower side effect profile than the currently prescribed anti-depressant drugs.