Aktia updates its growth strategy and long-term financial targets

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.09.2021, 12:15  |  26   |   |   

Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
7 September 2021 at 1.15 p.m.

Aktia’s Board of Directors has approved the company’s updated strategy and new financial targets. The new strategy update, which extends to 2025, supports Aktia’s growth objectives and guides the company towards the new vision of being "the leading wealth manager bank". The growth strategy is built particularly on close cooperation between Aktia’s three business areas (Asset Management, Banking and Life Insurance). A strong focus on wealth management is a key part of all of the company’s business activities.

The new long-term financial objectives for 2025 are the following:

  • a comparable operating profit of above EUR 120 million,
  • a comparable return on equity (ROE) of above 12 per cent,
  • a comparable cost-to-income ratio of under 0.60 and
  • a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (CET1) above 1.5 percentage points over the regulatory requirements.

Aktia's dividend policy will remain unchanged. The goal is to pay out 60–80 per cent of the profit for the reporting period to the shareholders.

“Our updated strategy guides the Group’s direction and objectives as of the transaction in the spring. Going forward, Aktia focuses even more on holistic wealth management and I am very excited about the possibilities brought forth by the acquisition of Taaleri’s wealth management business. Our ambitious goal is to create the best wealth manager bank in Finland and seamless cooperation between different business areas is a prerequisite for success. At the same time, the importance of customer insight and an excellent customer experience is emphasised even more in our strategy”, says Mikko Ayub, CEO of Aktia.

“Since 1825, Aktia has had an important and responsible task to build wellbeing and a wealthier society from one generation to the next”, Ayub continues. “A big part of the Finns’ wealth is sitting in bank accounts. We want to continue helping people, companies and institutions to think further and to grow wealthy also in the next two hundred years. In connection with its strategy update, Aktia renews its mission, which is 'building wealth for our customers and society'. I am particularly happy also with Aktia’s new climate objectives, according to which Aktia is aiming at reaching carbon neutrality in its investment portfolios by 2050.”

