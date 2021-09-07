DGAP-DD Lakestar SPAC I SE english
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 07.09.2021, 12:21 | 20 | 0 |
|
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Winners & Co. GmbH
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PCA with Stefan Winners (member of the management board)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
|a)
|Name
|Lakestar SPAC I SE
|b)
|LEI
|2221001IK1TS34BCHL37
|4.
|
Details of the transaction(s):
|Diskussion: Lakestar SPAC German Innovation
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0