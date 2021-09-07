Aktia Bank Targets 2025 Comparable Operating Profit Above EUR 120 Million Autor: PLX AI | 07.09.2021, 12:17 | 14 | 0 | 0 07.09.2021, 12:17 | (PLX AI) – Aktia Bank sets 2025 objective for comparable operating profit of above EUR 120 million.Aktia Bank also aims for comparable return on equity (ROE) of above 12 per cent, cost to income ratio of under 0.60 and CET1 ratio above 1.5 … (PLX AI) – Aktia Bank sets 2025 objective for comparable operating profit of above EUR 120 million.Aktia Bank also aims for comparable return on equity (ROE) of above 12 per cent, cost to income ratio of under 0.60 and CET1 ratio above 1.5 … (PLX AI) – Aktia Bank sets 2025 objective for comparable operating profit of above EUR 120 million.

Aktia Bank also aims for comparable return on equity (ROE) of above 12 per cent, cost to income ratio of under 0.60 and CET1 ratio above 1.5 percentage points over regulatory requirements

A strong focus on wealth management is a key part of all of the company’s business activities

Aktia's dividend policy will remain unchanged to pay out 60–80 per cent of the profit for the reporting period to the shareholders

