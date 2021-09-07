checkAd

Masonite Names Chris Ball as President, Global Residential

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR), a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors, today announced that Chris Ball has joined the company as President, Global Residential. He replaces James A. “Tony” Hair, who submitted his resignation in August.

“Chris has an extensive background leading global teams to drive growth,” said Howard Heckes, President and CEO. “I believe his leadership style, knowledge, and relevant experience will be strong assets in helping us achieve our growth initiatives, including delivering on our Doors That Do More strategy. I am delighted to have an executive of his caliber join our leadership team.”

Ball was most recently President – Americas for Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, where he led the North America, Latin America, and Global Commercial Truck business units. Prior to joining Cooper Tire, Ball served in various roles at Whirlpool Corporation, including leadership of sales and operations for the KitchenAid small appliance business and general management of the North America Laundry unit, Whirlpool’s largest business. He earned a Bachelor of Science in marketing and international studies from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business and an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

ABOUT MASONITE

Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products and superior service at compelling values. Masonite currently serves approximately 7,600 customers in 60 countries. Additional information about Masonite can be found at www.masonite.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking information and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian and/or U.S. securities laws, including our discussion of Mr. Ball’s appointment and future service as our President, Global Residential, and his impact on our prospects. When used in this press release, such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as “plans”, “intends”, “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “believes,” “outlook,” “predict,” “forecast,” “objective,” “remain,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “plan,” “project,” “targeting,” or the negative of these terms or other similar terminology. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual events to be materially different from any future plans, objectives or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. As a result, such forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future events, and should not be unduly relied upon. Factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Mr. Ball’s success in implementing our business strategy and otherwise serving as our President, Global Residential.

