Growing Demand for Clinical Diagnosis Applications Offers Expansion Avenues in Multiplex Detection Immunoassays Market, Opines TMR

- Players are increasing research activities to develop advanced solutions, which can help in rapid detection of human coronavirus

- The multiplex detection immunoassays market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% in 2020–2030. Increasing immunoassays popularity as environmental and food protection evaluation technique to drive the multiplex detection immunoassays market.

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The increased number of chronic and infectious health disorders across major parts of the globe is expected to generate high sales opportunities in the global multiplex detection immunoassays market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030.

Protein-based techniques, biosensor-based techniques, and nucleic acid-based techniques are used in the multiplex detection immunoassays.

A new study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) estimates that the global multiplex detection immunoassays market will grow from US$ 1.5 Bn in 2019 to over 3.65 Bn by 2030.

Multiplex Detection Immunoassays Market: Key Findings

Surging Demand for Point of Care Diagnostic Devices Fuels Market Growth

Point of care diagnostic devices help to perform rapid initial screenings in diverse non-laboratory settings. With the growing focus of healthcare professionals toward offering high level of convenience to patients, the trend of "near-patients tests" is increasing. This factor is translating into increased product sales from the market.

Researchers Focus on Development of Multiplex Immunoassay for Rapid Detection of Human Coronaviruses

Researchers and scientists across the globe are concentrated on the development of multiplex serologic assays, which will allow for rapid detection and examination of known human coronaviruses. These researches are projected to drive the growth of the global multiplex detection immunoassays market in the upcoming years.

Multiplex Detection Immunoassays Market: Growth Boosters

Growing emphasis on R&D activities, increasing need for early and rapid detection of antibiotic remainders for environmental and food protection, and rising number of chronic and infectious diseases are projected to fuel the expansion of global multiplex detection immunoassays market during the forecast period 2020–2030

Researchers today are focused on the development of novel diagnostic tests and tools for prevention and diagnosis of varied diseases. This factor is projected to help in market growth. Moreover, the notable growth of the number of various surgical procedures across the globe is anticipated to boost the sales avenues in the market in the near future.

Clinical research organizations, pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, academic & research institutes, diagnostic centers, and food & beverages industry are some of the key end users of the multiplex detection immunoassays

Diagnostic laboratories and hospitals today are facing many critical issues such as presence of strict rules and regulations, growing operational costs, declining reimbursements and revenues, absence of skilled workforce, and high level of competition in the industry. However, increased need for preventive treatment and drug monitoring, and growth in the older population around the world are some of the key factors creating lucrative avenues for the healthcare industry, which, in turn, is estimated to drive demand opportunities in the market.

The multiplex detection immunoassays market is likely to show promising growth opportunities in the Asia Pacific region. This growth can be ascribed to many factors such as increased instances of chronic diseases, improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in number of cardiovascular diseases, growth in awareness about importance of routine checkups and diagnosis, and considerable surge in product approval activities in the region. Moreover, several leading market players are focused on their expansion in developing regions. Thus, they are engaged in mergers and acquisitions activities.

