Ares Management Corporation Further Expands Net Lease Experience

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 12:30  |  24   |   |   

Ares Management Corporation (“Ares”) (NYSE: ARES) announced today that John Case, Ben Fox, Joel Tomlinson and Taejoon Chun have joined to expand Ares’ presence and activity in net lease and related investment opportunities. These additions reflect Ares’ view of the compelling investment opportunities in the $12 trillion net lease market in the U.S. and Europe as well as the Company’s continued commitment to enhance its capabilities across the platform.

Ares’ net lease team is a joint initiative between Ares’ Alternative Credit strategy and its Real Estate Group, building on Ares’ long history of sourcing and managing net lease assets across these platforms. Ares has significant experience in the asset class with more than $4 billion in net lease investments made in the last year. Messrs. Case, Fox, Tomlinson and Chun will be based in San Diego and will work collaboratively to leverage the insights across both Ares’ Alternative Credit strategy and its Real Estate Group. In addition, the team will leverage the experience and relationships of Ares’ Credit Group and Private Equity Group to help source compelling opportunities that draw on the competitive advantages of the entire Ares platform. The team will be responsible for advancing the net lease strategy, acquiring properties, developing innovative capital solutions and structuring investments. The team will also be a resource for managing Ares’ existing portfolio of net lease assets.

Mr. Case joins as a Partner and Senior Advisor and will work with the Company on a part-time basis. Prior to joining Ares, Mr. Case served as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Realty Income Corporation (“Realty Income”) from 2013 to 2018, leading Realty Income through a significant growth phase and to inclusion in the S&P 500 Index. Mr. Case joined Realty Income in 2010 and served as its President and Chief Investment Officer before becoming CEO. Prior to that, he was a real estate investment banker for more than two decades, including serving as Co-Head of Real Estate Investment Banking at both RBC Capital Markets and UBS and as a Managing Director at Merrill Lynch. During this time, he led more than $100 billion in real estate capital markets and advisory transactions. Bringing more than 30 years of real estate, REIT, strategy, finance and net lease experience, Mr. Case is ideally suited to advance Ares’ focus in this area.

