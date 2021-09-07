checkAd

Energous and TAGnology Partner to Bring Over-The-Air Wireless Power Solutions to European Customers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 12:30  |  36   |   |   

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), the developer of WattUp, a revolutionary RF-based wireless charging technology that supports charging of electronic devices at-a-distance, today announced a partnership with TAGnology RFID GmbH, a leading European provider of wireless technology, contactless identification and RTLS (real time location system) solutions serving a wide range of applications from industrial, medical, automotive to Internet of Things (IoT). Under the arrangement, TAGnology will work as an industrial design house for Energous customers, helping to implement wireless power solutions, proofs of concept (PoCs), and manage development projects. In addition, TAGnology delivers training and technical support in the region and will serve as a provider of Energous’ wireless power solutions and developer kits in Europe through its ecommerce website and distribution channel.

“Energous WattUp wireless charging 2.0 technology is an innovative and scalable solution and TAGnology is excited to bring this ground-breaking technology to the European market and to deliver a new level of consumer experience and industrial capability,” said Markus Schriebl, chief executive officer, TAGnology. “We believe joining the Energous ecosystem will offer European manufacturers new wireless power options that will revolutionize product charging in a wide range of use cases and applications.”

Capable of charging multiple devices simultaneously at-a-distance, Energous’ WattUp technology enables a variety of wireless charging scenarios from near field to far field over the air, at a wide range of distances. WattUp is suitable for a broad range of applications ranging from small form factor devices to industrial IoT sensors to larger electronics and peripherals.

“TAGnology’s technical expertise and consulting capabilities will enable our customers to accelerate adoption of our wireless charging technology into their product designs,” said Cesar Johnston, acting CEO, chief operating officer and executive vice president of engineering for Energous. “With more than 15 years of experience in the design and production of innovative wireless solutions and a broad established customer base, TAGnology brings significant industry knowledge and experience to our partnership in a new, emerging market for Energous technologies.”

Seite 1 von 3


Energous Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Energous and TAGnology Partner to Bring Over-The-Air Wireless Power Solutions to European Customers Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), the developer of WattUp, a revolutionary RF-based wireless charging technology that supports charging of electronic devices at-a-distance, today announced a partnership with TAGnology RFID GmbH, a leading …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AKKA: First-Half 2021 Results
Exelixis Statement on the Passing of Two Senior Executives
Median Technologies Announces Outstanding Performance for its iBiopsy Lung Cancer Screening CADx1 ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Checker, LLP: Final Deadline Reminder for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors – JRVR
Elior Group: Monthly Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Capital on August 31 2021
Final Deadline for Investors with Losses Exceeding $500K to Actively Participate in the Orphazyme ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives U.S. Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Claranova’s Share Capital as of August 31, 2021
SergeFerrari Group: Strong Growth in 2021 Half-year Results
SEB S.A.: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights – 31.08.2021
Titel
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Facedrive Provides a Corporate Update
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:30 UhrEnergous und TAGnology gründen eine Partnerschaft, um europäischen Kunden drahtlose Energieübertragungslösungen anzubieten
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten