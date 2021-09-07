Accenture to Acquire King James Group, One of the Largest Independent Creative Agencies in South Africa

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has entered into an agreement to acquire King James Group , a highly awarded creative agency with deep expertise in brand strategy, creativity and digital marketing services. The move will strengthen Accenture Interactive’s focus on putting creativity at the center of experience-led transformation to drive relevance and growth for its clients.

Accenture to Acquire King James Group putting creativity at the center of experience-led transformation (Photo: Business Wire)

“To succeed today, our clients must create unified brand experiences that make their customers’ lives easier and more meaningful. King James Group’s creativity and strength in driving marketing and communications that result in brand equity, will meet our clients’ demands for a single partner with seamless offerings across marketing, commerce and experience,” said Haydn Townsend, Accenture Interactive’s managing director for South Africa.

As the first acquisition for Accenture in Africa, it demonstrates the company’s continued investment in bringing best-in-class thinking, capabilities and innovation to its clients across the continent. King James Group’s team of 300 highly skilled creative and brand experts will join Accenture Interactive in South Africa.

Founded in 1998 with locations in Cape Town and Johannesburg, King James Group offers integrated communications solutions across several industries, including financial services, consumer goods, technology and media. King James Group has consistently been one of South Africa’s most awarded agencies in industry and business rankings, along with countless creative accolades, including Cannes Lions, D&AD, One Show, Clios, Loerie Awards, PRISMS, Bookmarks and the Creative Circle.

James Barty, founding partner and chief executive of the King James Group said: “We have pushed creative boundaries and brand thinking since our inception 24 years ago. Establishing a bigger, more relevant presence has always been on our horizon, and we’re proud to do it in a way that will continue to preserve our ethos, hone our craft and build on our existing achievements. Joining Accenture Interactive will be an incredible opportunity that will offer our people exciting growth and our client’s access to outstanding capabilities on a global scale.”