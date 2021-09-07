checkAd

Accenture to Acquire King James Group, One of the Largest Independent Creative Agencies in South Africa

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 12:35  |  31   |   |   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has entered into an agreement to acquire King James Group, a highly awarded creative agency with deep expertise in brand strategy, creativity and digital marketing services. The move will strengthen Accenture Interactive’s focus on putting creativity at the center of experience-led transformation to drive relevance and growth for its clients.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005435/en/

Accenture to Acquire King James Group putting creativity at the center of experience-led transformation (Photo: Business Wire)

Accenture to Acquire King James Group putting creativity at the center of experience-led transformation (Photo: Business Wire)

“To succeed today, our clients must create unified brand experiences that make their customers’ lives easier and more meaningful. King James Group’s creativity and strength in driving marketing and communications that result in brand equity, will meet our clients’ demands for a single partner with seamless offerings across marketing, commerce and experience,” said Haydn Townsend, Accenture Interactive’s managing director for South Africa.

As the first acquisition for Accenture in Africa, it demonstrates the company’s continued investment in bringing best-in-class thinking, capabilities and innovation to its clients across the continent. King James Group’s team of 300 highly skilled creative and brand experts will join Accenture Interactive in South Africa.

Founded in 1998 with locations in Cape Town and Johannesburg, King James Group offers integrated communications solutions across several industries, including financial services, consumer goods, technology and media. King James Group has consistently been one of South Africa’s most awarded agencies in industry and business rankings, along with countless creative accolades, including Cannes Lions, D&AD, One Show, Clios, Loerie Awards, PRISMS, Bookmarks and the Creative Circle.

James Barty, founding partner and chief executive of the King James Group said: “We have pushed creative boundaries and brand thinking since our inception 24 years ago. Establishing a bigger, more relevant presence has always been on our horizon, and we’re proud to do it in a way that will continue to preserve our ethos, hone our craft and build on our existing achievements. Joining Accenture Interactive will be an incredible opportunity that will offer our people exciting growth and our client’s access to outstanding capabilities on a global scale.”

Seite 1 von 4
Accenture Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Accenture to Acquire King James Group, One of the Largest Independent Creative Agencies in South Africa Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has entered into an agreement to acquire King James Group, a highly awarded creative agency with deep expertise in brand strategy, creativity and digital marketing services. The move will strengthen Accenture Interactive’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AKKA: First-Half 2021 Results
Exelixis Statement on the Passing of Two Senior Executives
Median Technologies Announces Outstanding Performance for its iBiopsy Lung Cancer Screening CADx1 ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Checker, LLP: Final Deadline Reminder for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors – JRVR
Elior Group: Monthly Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Capital on August 31 2021
Final Deadline for Investors with Losses Exceeding $500K to Actively Participate in the Orphazyme ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives U.S. Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Claranova’s Share Capital as of August 31, 2021
SergeFerrari Group: Strong Growth in 2021 Half-year Results
SEB S.A.: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights – 31.08.2021
Titel
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Facedrive Provides a Corporate Update
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:14 UhrAccenture Announces Intent to Acquire BENEXT, Independent French Product Management Consulting Company
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Accenture Acquires Gevity to Bolster Health Transformation Service Capabilities in Canada
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Accenture Completes Acquisition of Google Cloud Services Boutique Wabion
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Kubota Forms Strategic Partnership with Accenture to Accelerate Digital Transformation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Accenture HealthTech Innovation Challenge Names Eight Finalists
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Accenture Named a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for Application Transformation Service Providers 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Data Strategy Expert Dr. Portia Crowe Joins Accenture Federal Services
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21Accenture Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems, North America
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Investors Want More Diversified Financial Products and Customized Advice from Their Wealth Managers, Accenture Report Finds
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Accenture Makes Strategic Investment in ixlayer to Expand Access to Virtual Diagnostic Health Testing
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten