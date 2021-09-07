Introduction

I am pleased to present Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (the “Company”)’s interim management statement for the period from 1 April 2021 to 30 June 2021.

Performance and dividends

The Company's unaudited net asset value (NAV) as at 30 June 2021 was £73.4 million or 73.81 pence per share (excluding treasury shares), an increase of 0.68 pence per share (0.9 per cent.) since 31 March 2021.

After accounting for the first dividend for the year ending 31 March 2022 of 1.83 pence per share and the special dividend of 15.00 pence per share paid on 30 July 2021 to shareholders on the register on 9 July 2021, the NAV is 56.98 pence per share.

Portfolio

The following investments have been made during the period from 1 April 2021 to 30 June 2021.

New investments £000’s Activity Gravitee TopCo Limited (T/A gravitee.io) 813 API management platform. NuvoAir AB 741 Digital therapeutics and decentralised clinical trials for respiratory conditions. Brytlyt Limited 577 A GPU database software provider. Accelex Technology Limited (T/A Accelex) 324 Data extraction and analytics technology for private capital markets. Total new investments 2,455





Further investments £000’s Activity uMotif Limited 592 A patient engagement and data capture platform for use in real world and observational research.

Top ten holdings (as at 30 June 2021)