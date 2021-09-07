Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC Interim Management Statement
ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC
LEI Code: 213800JKELS32V2OK421
Interim Management Statement
Introduction
I am pleased to present Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (the “Company”)’s interim management statement for the period from 1 April 2021 to 30 June 2021.
Performance and dividends
The Company's unaudited net asset value (NAV) as at 30 June 2021 was £73.4 million or 73.81 pence per share (excluding treasury shares), an increase of 0.68 pence per share (0.9 per cent.) since 31 March 2021.
After accounting for the first dividend for the year ending 31 March 2022 of 1.83 pence per share and the special dividend of 15.00 pence per share paid on 30 July 2021 to shareholders on the register on 9 July 2021, the NAV is 56.98 pence per share.
Portfolio
The following investments have been made during the period from 1 April 2021 to 30 June 2021.
|New investments
|£000’s
|Activity
|Gravitee TopCo Limited (T/A gravitee.io)
|813
|API management platform.
|NuvoAir AB
|741
|Digital therapeutics and decentralised clinical trials for respiratory conditions.
|Brytlyt Limited
|577
|A GPU database software provider.
|Accelex Technology Limited (T/A Accelex)
|324
|Data extraction and analytics technology for private capital markets.
|Total new investments
|2,455
|Further investments
|£000’s
|Activity
|uMotif Limited
|592
|A patient engagement and data capture platform for use in real world and observational research.
Top ten holdings (as at 30 June 2021)
|Investment
|
Carrying value
£000’s
|% of net asset value
|Activity
|Chonais River Hydro Limited
|4,255
|5.8%
|Owner and operator of a 2 MW hydro-power scheme in the Scottish Highlands.
|Radnor House School (TopCo) Limited
|2,190
|3.0%
|Independent school for children aged 2-18.
|Gharagain River Hydro Limited
|1,780
|2.4%
|
Owner and operator of a 1 MW hydro-power scheme in the Scottish Highlands.
