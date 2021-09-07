SpringWorks Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, today announced that management will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. A webcast of the company presentation will be available on-demand starting Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 am ET.



To access the webcast, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at https://ir.springworkstx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on SpringWorks’ website for a limited time following the conference.