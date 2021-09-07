K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Surface and Underground Drill Results at Kora, Including 6.45 M at 106.95 g/t AuEq, 5.30 M at 96.85 g/t AuEq and 6.35 M at 75.72 g/t AuEq

The results for the latest 32 diamond drill holes completed from underground and surface into the Kora deposit are summarized in Table 1 below. The results continue to demonstrate the high-grade and continuity of Kora, with intersections largely focused on increasing drill density up-dip, down-dip, to the south and near surface to upgrade resources for the Stage 3 Expansion Feasibility Study. Results also include step out drilling to the south outside of the existing resource envelope. From the drilling results, all drill holes intersected mineralization, with 8 intersections exceeding 20 g/t AuEq, 24 intersections exceeding 10 g/t AuEq and 41 intersections exceeding 5 g/t AuEq.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc . (“ K92 ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX : KNT; OTCQX : KNTNF) is pleased to announce results from the ongoing diamond drilling of the Kora deposit at the Kainantu gold mine in Papua New Guinea.

The results are highlighted by holes KMDD0383 recording multiple intersections including 6.45 m at 105.96 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag and 0.60% Cu (106.95 g/t AuEq, 4.06 m true width) from the K1 Vein; KMDD0373 recording multiple intersections including 5.30 m at 93.18 g/t Au, 52 g/t Ag and 2.11% Cu (96.85 g/t AuEq, 2.69 m true width) from the K1 Vein and 17.76 m at 14.03 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag and 0.16% Cu (14.40 g/t AuEq, 8.86 m true width) from the K2 Vein; and KMDD0389 recording multiple intersections including 5.83 m at 23.33 g/t Au, 10 g/t Ag and 0.43% Cu (24.06 g/t AuEq, 3.12 m true width) from the K1 Vein. KMDD0383, KMDD0373 and KMDD0389 extended a known high-grade area approximately 75 metres up-dip.

Surface drilling delivered very strong results, including higher grades than nearby historic drilling in several areas. Highlights include: KMDD0015 recording 6.35 m at 60.25 g/t Au, 321 g/t Ag and 7.96% Cu (75.72 g/t AuEq, 5.59 m true width) from the K1 Vein, 6.10 m at 7.53 g/t Au, 78 g/t Ag and 3.87% Cu (14.03 g/t AuEq, 3.05 m true width) from the K2 Vein and 8.46 m at 57.46 g/t Au, 49 g/t Ag and 0.32% Cu (58.56 g/t AuEq, 4.23 m true width) from the K2 Hangingwall Vein. Also on the K2 Vein, KODD0010 recorded 9.80 m at 21.75 g/t Au, 12 g/t Ag and 0.38% Cu (22.45 g/t AuEq, 6.60 m true width), KODD0012 recorded 10.90 m at 18.44 g/t Au, 17 g/t Ag and 0.40% Cu (19.24 g/t AuEq, 4.30 m true width) and KODD0007 recorded 10.60 m at 13.56 g/t Au, 26 g/t Ag and 0.39% Cu (14.46 g/t AuEq, 4.10 m true width).

Drilling to the south also continued to record high-grade intersections. Highlights include: KMDD0417 recording multiple intersections including 2.15 m at 7.73 g/t Au, 196 g/t Ag and 4.95% Cu (17.31 g/t AuEq, 1.65 m true width) from the K2 Vein, and located outside the current resource, KMDD0395 recorded multiple intersections including 6.06 m at 6.88 g/t Au, 65 g/t Ag and 4.50% Cu (14.11 g/t AuEq, 5.18 m true width) from the K2 Vein.

Other high-grade intersections include: KMDD0316 recording multiple intersections including 9.40 m at 48.11 g/t Au, 5 g/t Ag and 0.37% Cu (48.69 g/t AuEq, 5.90 m true width) from the K1 Vein, approximately 50 metres up-dip, KMDD0318 recorded multiple intersections including 10.90 m at 15.71 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag and 0.35% Cu (16.36 g/t AuEq, 5.81 m true width) from the K1 Vein. On the K2 Vein, KMDD0310 recorded multiple intersections including 2.50 m at 37.42 g/t Au, 72 g/t Ag and 7.09% Cu (48.39 g/t AuEq, 1.49 m true width) and KMDD0320 recorded multiple recorded intersections including 8.70 m at 18.88 g/t Au, 10 g/t Ag and 0.55% Cu (19.78 g/t AuEq, 4.66 m true width).

Long sections of K1 and K2 showing the location of the latest drill holes are provided in figures 1 and 2, respectively. A long section showing Kora drilling to date is provided in figure 3. A core photograph of drill hole KMDD0383 is provided in figure 4 and a core photograph of drill hole KMDD0373 is provided in figure 5.

John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, “We believe the drilling results at Kora are some of the strongest announced to date.

Firstly, the results delivered very high grades and expanded known high-grade areas. Of the 32 holes drilled, there were 6 intersections exceeding 40 g/t AuEq and 13 intersections exceeding 15 g/t AuEq. The results also featured some of the higher-grade holes reported to date, including KMDD0383 at 6.45 m at 106.95 g/t gold equivalent and KMDD0373 recording 5.30 m at 96.85 g/t AuEq. Downdip from KMDD0383 and KMDD0373, KMDD0389 recorded 5.83 m at 24.06 g/t AuEq, and approximately 50 m to the south, KMDD0316 recorded 9.40m at 48.69 g/t AuEq, highlighting the significant frequency of high grades and its potential continuity.

Secondly, the results include the first set of surface infill drilling, delivering not only high grades but also higher grade in several areas compared to broadly spaced historical drill holes. Highlights include KODD0015 recording 6.35m at 75.72 g/t AuEq on the K1 Vein, 6.10m at 14.03 g/t AuEq on the K2 Vein and 8.46m at 58.56 g/t AuEq on the K2 Hangingwall Vein, in addition to KODD0010 recording 9.80m at 22.45 g/t AuEq on the K2 Vein. We see the potential to delineate high-grade areas near surface as drill density increases.

The team on site has made considerable progress working through the inventory of holes to core log and assay in addition to receiving results from our ongoing drilling. The combination of strong results and the current rate of reporting has well positioned the Company for a resource update in late-2021. With drilling underway at Kora, Kora South, Judd and Blue Lake we look forward to providing more updates.”

Table 1 - Kainantu Gold Mine – Significant Intercepts from Kora Diamond Drilling