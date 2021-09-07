checkAd

K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Surface and Underground Drill Results at Kora, Including 6.45 M at 106.95 g/t AuEq, 5.30 M at 96.85 g/t AuEq and 6.35 M at 75.72 g/t AuEq

  • Underground drill hole KMDD0383 records multiple intersections including 6.45 m at 106.95 g/t gold equivalent (“AuEq”)(1) or 105.96 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag and 0.60% Cu from the K1 Vein.

  • Underground drill hole KMDD0373 records multiple intersections including 5.30 m at 96.85 g/t AuEq or 93.18 g/t Au, 52 g/t Ag and 2.11% Cu from the K1 Vein and 17.76 m at 14.40 g/t AuEq or 14.03 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag and 0.16% Cu from the K2 Vein.

  • Surface drill hole KODD0015 records multiple intersections including 6.35 m at 75.72 g/t AuEq or 60.25 g/t Au, 321 g/t Ag and 7.96% Cu from the K1 Vein, 6.10 m at 14.03 g/t AuEq or 7.53 g/t Au, 78 g/t Ag and 3.87% Cu from the K2 Vein and 8.46 m at 58.56 g/t AuEq or 57.46 g/t Au, 49 g/t Ag and 0.32% Cu from the K2 Hangingwall Vein.

  • Underground drill hole KMDD0316 records multiple intersections including 9.40 m at 48.69 g/t AuEq or 48.11 g/t Au, 5 g/t Ag and 0.37% Cu from the K1 Vein.

  • Surface drill hole KODD0010 records multiple intersections including 9.80 m at 22.45 g/t AuEq or 21.75 g/t Au, 12 g/t Ag and 0.38% Cu from the K2 Vein.

  • Underground drill hole KMDD0310 records multiple intersections including 2.50 m at 48.39 g/t AuEq or 37.42 g/t Au, 72 g/t Ag and 7.09% Cu from the K2 Vein.

     Note (1): Gold equivalent (AuEq) exploration results are calculated using longer term commodity prices with a copper price of US$3.30/lb, a silver price of US$21/oz and a gold price of US$1,600/oz.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce results from the ongoing diamond drilling of the Kora deposit at the Kainantu gold mine in Papua New Guinea.

The results for the latest 32 diamond drill holes completed from underground and surface into the Kora deposit are summarized in Table 1 below. The results continue to demonstrate the high-grade and continuity of Kora, with intersections largely focused on increasing drill density up-dip, down-dip, to the south and near surface to upgrade resources for the Stage 3 Expansion Feasibility Study. Results also include step out drilling to the south outside of the existing resource envelope. From the drilling results, all drill holes intersected mineralization, with 8 intersections exceeding 20 g/t AuEq, 24 intersections exceeding 10 g/t AuEq and 41 intersections exceeding 5 g/t AuEq.

The results are highlighted by holes KMDD0383 recording multiple intersections including 6.45 m at 105.96 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag and 0.60% Cu (106.95 g/t AuEq, 4.06 m true width) from the K1 Vein; KMDD0373 recording multiple intersections including 5.30 m at 93.18 g/t Au, 52 g/t Ag and 2.11% Cu (96.85 g/t AuEq, 2.69 m true width) from the K1 Vein and 17.76 m at 14.03 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag and 0.16% Cu (14.40 g/t AuEq, 8.86 m true width) from the K2 Vein; and KMDD0389 recording multiple intersections including 5.83 m at 23.33 g/t Au, 10 g/t Ag and 0.43% Cu (24.06 g/t AuEq, 3.12 m true width) from the K1 Vein. KMDD0383, KMDD0373 and KMDD0389 extended a known high-grade area approximately 75 metres up-dip.

Surface drilling delivered very strong results, including higher grades than nearby historic drilling in several areas. Highlights include: KMDD0015 recording 6.35 m at 60.25 g/t Au, 321 g/t Ag and 7.96% Cu (75.72 g/t AuEq, 5.59 m true width) from the K1 Vein, 6.10 m at 7.53 g/t Au, 78 g/t Ag and 3.87% Cu (14.03 g/t AuEq, 3.05 m true width) from the K2 Vein and 8.46 m at 57.46 g/t Au, 49 g/t Ag and 0.32% Cu (58.56 g/t AuEq, 4.23 m true width) from the K2 Hangingwall Vein. Also on the K2 Vein, KODD0010 recorded 9.80 m at 21.75 g/t Au, 12 g/t Ag and 0.38% Cu (22.45 g/t AuEq, 6.60 m true width), KODD0012 recorded 10.90 m at 18.44 g/t Au, 17 g/t Ag and 0.40% Cu (19.24 g/t AuEq, 4.30 m true width) and KODD0007 recorded 10.60 m at 13.56 g/t Au, 26 g/t Ag and 0.39% Cu (14.46 g/t AuEq, 4.10 m true width).

Drilling to the south also continued to record high-grade intersections. Highlights include: KMDD0417 recording multiple intersections including 2.15 m at 7.73 g/t Au, 196 g/t Ag and 4.95% Cu (17.31 g/t AuEq, 1.65 m true width) from the K2 Vein, and located outside the current resource, KMDD0395 recorded multiple intersections including 6.06 m at 6.88 g/t Au, 65 g/t Ag and 4.50% Cu (14.11 g/t AuEq, 5.18 m true width) from the K2 Vein.

Other high-grade intersections include: KMDD0316 recording multiple intersections including 9.40 m at 48.11 g/t Au, 5 g/t Ag and 0.37% Cu (48.69 g/t AuEq, 5.90 m true width) from the K1 Vein, approximately 50 metres up-dip, KMDD0318 recorded multiple intersections including 10.90 m at 15.71 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag and 0.35% Cu (16.36 g/t AuEq, 5.81 m true width) from the K1 Vein. On the K2 Vein, KMDD0310 recorded multiple intersections including 2.50 m at 37.42 g/t Au, 72 g/t Ag and 7.09% Cu (48.39 g/t AuEq, 1.49 m true width) and KMDD0320 recorded multiple recorded intersections including 8.70 m at 18.88 g/t Au, 10 g/t Ag and 0.55% Cu (19.78 g/t AuEq, 4.66 m true width).

Long sections of K1 and K2 showing the location of the latest drill holes are provided in figures 1 and 2, respectively. A long section showing Kora drilling to date is provided in figure 3. A core photograph of drill hole KMDD0383 is provided in figure 4 and a core photograph of drill hole KMDD0373 is provided in figure 5.

John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, “We believe the drilling results at Kora are some of the strongest announced to date.

Firstly, the results delivered very high grades and expanded known high-grade areas. Of the 32 holes drilled, there were 6 intersections exceeding 40 g/t AuEq and 13 intersections exceeding 15 g/t AuEq. The results also featured some of the higher-grade holes reported to date, including KMDD0383 at 6.45 m at 106.95 g/t gold equivalent and KMDD0373 recording 5.30 m at 96.85 g/t AuEq. Downdip from KMDD0383 and KMDD0373, KMDD0389 recorded 5.83 m at 24.06 g/t AuEq, and approximately 50 m to the south, KMDD0316 recorded 9.40m at 48.69 g/t AuEq, highlighting the significant frequency of high grades and its potential continuity.

Secondly, the results include the first set of surface infill drilling, delivering not only high grades but also higher grade in several areas compared to broadly spaced historical drill holes. Highlights include KODD0015 recording 6.35m at 75.72 g/t AuEq on the K1 Vein, 6.10m at 14.03 g/t AuEq on the K2 Vein and 8.46m at 58.56 g/t AuEq on the K2 Hangingwall Vein, in addition to KODD0010 recording 9.80m at 22.45 g/t AuEq on the K2 Vein. We see the potential to delineate high-grade areas near surface as drill density increases.

The team on site has made considerable progress working through the inventory of holes to core log and assay in addition to receiving results from our ongoing drilling. The combination of strong results and the current rate of reporting has well positioned the Company for a resource update in late-2021. With drilling underway at Kora, Kora South, Judd and Blue Lake we look forward to providing more updates.”

Table 1 - Kainantu Gold Mine – Significant Intercepts from Kora Diamond Drilling

Hole_id From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True width
(m) 		Gold g/t Silver g/t Copper % Gold
equivalent 		Lode
KMDD0308 110.05 119.20 9.15 5.99 9.17 13 0.81 10.48 K1
including 110.05 110.83 0.78 0.51 7.31 5 0.45 8.01  
including 110.83 111.35 0.52 0.34 0.29 3 0.13 0.51  
including 111.35 111.80 0.45 0.29 2.91 4 0.72 3.98  
including 111.80 112.40 0.60 0.39 4.54 1 0.03 4.60  
including 112.40 113.30 0.90 0.59 22.10 3 0.07 22.24  
including 113.30 114.00 0.70 0.46 5.72 2 0.05 5.81  
including 114.00 114.70 0.70 0.46 5.17 3 0.24 5.54  
including 114.70 115.20 0.50 0.33 0.24 4 0.26 0.66  
including 115.20 116.00 0.80 0.52 1.16 2 0.03 1.22  
including 116.00 116.60 0.60 0.39 25.30 8 0.80 26.53  
including 116.60 116.83 0.23 0.15 0.02 7 0.95 1.46  
including 116.83 117.00 0.17 0.11 0.79 19 2.99 5.27  
including 117.00 117.44 0.44 0.29 0.70 5 0.09 0.89  
including 117.44 118.00 0.56 0.37 0.24 3 0.04 0.33  
including 118.00 119.00 1.00 0.65 27.00 85 4.42 34.37  
including 119.00 119.20 0.20 0.13 13.32 34 2.59 17.43  
KMDD0308 134.50 135.40 0.90 0.59 2.81 6 0.47 3.56 KL
including 134.50 134.80 0.30 0.20 1.02 16 1.39 3.19  
including 134.80 135.40 0.60 0.39 3.71 1 0.01 3.74  
KMDD0308 159.35 159.50 0.15 0.10 0.58 21 1.88 3.51 KL
including 159.35 159.50 0.15 0.10 0.58 21 1.88 3.51  
KMDD0308 200.50 200.90 0.40 0.28 0.78 1 0.01 0.80 K2
including 200.50 200.90 0.40 0.28 0.78 1 0.01 0.80  
KMDD0308 218.90 219.45 0.55 0.38 3.17 1 3.65 8.34  
including 218.90 219.45 0.55 0.38 3.17 1 3.65 8.34  
KMDD0308 229.85 230.65 0.80 0.56 0.34 7 2.05 3.33  
including 229.85 230.20 0.35 0.24 0.68 1 3.24 5.27  
including 230.20 230.65 0.45 0.31 0.07 1 1.13 1.67  
KMDD0310 37.07 42.60 5.53 3.95 12.67 4 0.16 12.93 K1
including 37.07 37.78 0.71 0.51 15.50 3 0.06 15.63  
including 37.78 38.05 0.27 0.19 8.31 8 0.61 9.27  
including 38.05 38.39 0.34 0.24 0.41 5 0.19 0.75  
including 38.39 39.00 0.61 0.44 0.18 2 0.04 0.26  
including 39.00 40.00 1.00 0.71 0.33 2 0.11 0.51  
including 40.00 40.51 0.51 0.36 1.04 1 0.04 1.11  
including 40.51 40.90 0.39 0.28 117.80 16 0.08 118.12  
including 40.90 41.09 0.19 0.14 1.46 2 0.05 1.55  
including 41.09 41.28 0.19 0.14 42.26 10 0.12 42.56  
including 41.28 42.22 0.94 0.67 1.04 2 0.27 1.45  
including 42.22 42.60 0.38 0.27 1.20 2 0.31 1.66  
KMDD0310 124.38 126.88 2.50 1.49 37.42 72 7.09 48.39 K2
including 124.38 125.35 0.97 0.58 0.48 16 1.28 2.51  
including 125.35 126.15 0.80 0.48 112.30 201 20.28 143.62  
including 126.15 126.88 0.73 0.44 4.44 4 0.36 5.00  
KMDD0314 32.44 38.00 5.56 4.26 6.91 18 0.31 7.58 K1
including 32.44 32.90 0.46 0.35 1.82 1 0.07 1.94  
including 32.90 34.00 1.10 0.84 23.80 5 0.14 24.07  
including 34.00 34.25 0.25 0.19 0.76 8 0.18 1.11  
including 34.25 35.00 0.75 0.57 0.16 4 0.10 0.36  
including 35.00 36.06 1.06 0.81 1.24 4 0.13 1.47  
including 36.06 36.43 0.37 0.28 2.62 1 0.06 2.72  
including 36.43 37.18 0.75 0.57 3.04 10 1.17 4.83  
including 37.18 37.85 0.67 0.51 7.34 112 0.43 9.42  
including 37.85 38.00 0.15 0.11 10.80 10 0.46 11.58  
KMDD0314 110.30 114.60 4.30 2.71 3.57 23 0.97 5.24 K2
including 110.30 110.88 0.58 0.37 1.17 6 0.20 1.54  
including 110.88 112.10 1.22 0.77 2.13 13 0.41 2.88  
including 112.10 112.40 0.30 0.19 0.31 15 1.05 1.99  
including 112.40 113.50 1.10 0.69 9.29 44 2.25 13.05  
including 113.50 114.30 0.80 0.50 1.60 27 0.84 3.15  
including 114.30 114.60 0.30 0.19 1.55 14 0.30 2.15  
KMDD0316 122.20 131.60 9.40 5.90 48.11 5 0.37 48.69 K1
including 122.20 123.20 1.00 0.63 0.61 2 0.36 1.14  
including 123.20 123.55 0.35 0.22 10.26 8 0.48 11.05  
including 123.55 123.90 0.35 0.22 8.78 2 0.57 9.61  
including 123.90 124.40 0.50 0.31 16.91 12 0.76 18.15  
including 124.40 124.65 0.25 0.16 74.77 11 0.24 75.25  
including 124.65 125.30 0.65 0.41 30.69 9 0.47 31.48  
including 125.30 125.50 0.20 0.13 10.52 6 1.03 12.05  
including 125.50 125.70 0.20 0.13 37.16 19 2.29 40.65  
including 125.70 126.40 0.70 0.44 3.69 3 0.64 4.64  
including 126.40 126.70 0.30 0.19 17.04 24 0.28 17.75  
including 126.70 127.70 1.00 0.63 134.20 3 0.47 134.91  
including 127.70 128.70 1.00 0.63 186.20 2 0.05 186.30  
including 128.70 129.50 0.80 0.50 71.73 2 0.03 71.80  
including 129.50 130.50 1.00 0.63 0.52 1 0.09 0.66  
including 130.50 131.60 1.10 0.69 2.14 3 0.13 2.37  
KMDD0316 137.35 140.00 2.65 1.76 1.94 13 0.31 2.54 K2
including 137.35 137.80 0.45 0.30 1.22 25 0.69 2.52  
including 137.80 138.80 1.00 0.66 3.30 8 0.14 3.60  
including 138.80 140.00 1.20 0.80 1.07 12 0.31 1.67  
KMDD0318 122.55 133.45 10.90 5.81 15.71 13 0.35 16.36 K1
including 122.55 123.00 0.45 0.24 12.14 9 2.19 15.36  
including 123.00 123.25 0.25 0.13 0.01 1 0.09 0.15  
including 123.25 124.30 1.05 0.56 0.07 2 0.16 0.33  
including 124.30 125.35 1.05 0.56 1.00 1 0.05 1.09  
including 125.35 126.65 1.30 0.69 1.14 1 0.05 1.23  
including 126.65 127.45 0.80 0.43 151.00 8 0.24 151.45  
including 127.45 128.10 0.65 0.35 1.06 1 0.03 1.11  
including 128.10 129.00 0.90 0.48 12.52 10 0.75 13.71  
including 129.00 129.30 0.30 0.16 1.67 12 0.91 3.12  
including 129.30 129.65 0.35 0.19 7.61 15 0.97 9.18  
including 129.65 130.00 0.35 0.19 32.43 20 0.78 33.79  
including 130.00 130.70 0.70 0.37 2.36 7 0.60 3.30  
including 130.70 131.35 0.65 0.35 0.86 3 0.06 0.98  
including 131.35 131.95 0.60 0.32 0.50 2 0.04 0.58  
including 131.95 132.40 0.45 0.24 8.51 196 0.34 11.56  
including 132.40 133.45 1.05 0.56 9.10 1 0.05 9.18  
KMDD0318 135.50 136.00 0.50 0.27 1.32 1 0.02 1.36  
KMDD0318 167.80 168.40 0.60 0.33 16.50 75 1.15 19.12 K2
including 167.80 168.40 0.60 0.33 16.50 75 1.15 19.12  
KMDD0320 39.10 42.40 3.30 2.01 2.88 1 0.01 2.92 K1
including 39.10 40.05 0.95 0.58 2.89 1 0.01 2.92  
including 40.05 40.65 0.60 0.37 5.70 1 0.01 5.73  
including 40.65 41.05 0.40 0.24 0.95 1 0.01 0.97  
including 41.05 41.35 0.30 0.18 7.61 3 0.02 7.68  
including 41.35 41.75 0.40 0.24 0.48 1 0.01 0.50  
including 41.75 42.05 0.30 0.18 0.96 1 0.01 0.99  
including 42.05 42.40 0.35 0.21 0.58 1 0.01 0.61  
KMDD0320 47.35 48.90 1.55 0.94 1.51 6 1.51 3.72  
KMDD0320 53.10 53.80 0.70 0.43 4.41 1 0.01 4.44  
KMDD0320 62.20 62.85 0.65 0.40 1.17 5 0.23 1.56  
KMDD0320 64.95 65.20 0.25 0.15 1.22 2 0.01 1.27  
KMDD0320 106.00 106.35 0.35 0.19 2.51 1 0.10 2.67  
KMDD0320 113.25 113.45 0.20 0.11 4.65 8 0.14 4.95  
KMDD0320 143.50 152.20 8.70 4.66 18.88 10 0.55 19.78 K2
including 143.50 144.00 0.50 0.27 7.81 9 0.50 8.64  
including 144.00 144.20 0.20 0.11 0.29 3 0.07 0.43  
including 144.20 144.65 0.45 0.24 4.76 4 0.38 5.35  
including 144.65 145.25 0.60 0.32 0.15 2 0.15 0.39  
including 145.25 145.85 0.60 0.32 0.16 2 0.05 0.26  
including 145.85 146.30 0.45 0.24 0.16 4 0.33 0.67  
including 146.30 147.00 0.70 0.37 0.25 4 0.32 0.76  
including 147.00 147.55 0.55 0.29 0.70 7 0.32 1.24  
including 147.55 148.00 0.45 0.24 0.91 33 5.43 9.02  
including 148.00 148.90 0.90 0.48 88.15 16 0.17 88.60  
including 148.90 149.55 0.65 0.35 101.50 21 0.13 101.96  
including 149.55 150.15 0.60 0.32 12.10 3 0.37 12.66  
including 150.15 150.70 0.55 0.29 1.09 5 0.14 1.36  
including 150.70 151.70 1.00 0.54 3.01 14 0.45 3.82  
including 151.70 152.20 0.50 0.27 1.41 13 0.46 2.24  
KMDD0324 41.15 51.00 9.85 5.96 1.68 6 0.19 2.02 K1
including 41.15 41.60 0.45 0.27 8.31 1 0.02 8.35  
including 41.60 42.45 0.85 0.51 0.64 1 0.01 0.66  
including 42.45 42.80 0.35 0.21 1.61 1 0.03 1.66  
including 42.80 43.85 1.05 0.64 1.23 1 0.04 1.30  
including 43.85 45.00 1.15 0.70 0.11 1 0.04 0.18  
including 45.00 45.70 0.70 0.42 0.08 2 0.12 0.28  
including 45.70 46.00 0.30 0.18 0.68 1 0.04 0.75  
including 46.00 46.75 0.75 0.45 0.72 5 0.07 0.89  
including 46.75 48.00 1.25 0.76 0.78 3 0.09 0.94  
including 48.00 49.00 1.00 0.61 1.66 9 0.32 2.23  
including 49.00 50.00 1.00 0.61 1.33 12 0.78 2.59  
including 50.00 51.00 1.00 0.61 5.47 27 0.36 6.33  
KMDD0324 160.05 162.10 2.05 1.04 1.61 19 3.45 6.75 K2
including 160.05 160.45 0.40 0.20 2.05 4 0.10 2.24  
including 160.45 161.00 0.55 0.28 3.12 39 6.68 13.08  
including 161.00 161.50 0.50 0.25 0.96 28 5.85 9.60  
including 161.50 162.10 0.60 0.30 0.49 4 0.73 1.57  
KMDD0326 31.70 38.00 6.30 5.17 7.88 2 0.06 8.00 K1
including 31.70 31.92 0.22 0.18 116.90 6 0.17 117.22  
including 31.92 32.39 0.47 0.39 1.69 2 0.01 1.73  
including 32.39 32.87 0.48 0.39 7.97 2 0.02 8.02  
including 32.87 33.58 0.71 0.58 0.19 3 0.01 0.25  
including 33.58 34.25 0.67 0.55 0.37 3 0.04 0.46  
including 34.25 34.63 0.38 0.31 14.60 4 0.36 15.16  
including 34.63 35.20 0.57 0.47 0.28 2 0.03 0.35  
including 35.20 35.60 0.40 0.33 13.40 3 0.09 13.56  
including 35.60 36.07 0.47 0.39 10.10 3 0.04 10.20  
including 36.07 36.60 0.53 0.43 0.72 2 0.02 0.77  
including 36.60 37.20 0.60 0.49 0.73 2 0.09 0.89  
including 37.20 38.00 0.80 0.66 2.86 1 0.02 2.90  
KMDD0326 101.46 101.92 0.46 0.39 3.40 32 4.47 10.14 KL
including 101.46 101.92 0.46 0.39 3.40 32 4.47 10.14  
KMDD0326 108.57 111.68 3.11 2.62 9.16 36 2.83 13.63 K2
including 108.57 109.00 0.43 0.36 0.87 24 0.79 2.30  
including 109.00 109.75 0.75 0.63 32.00 102 6.24 42.16  
including 109.75 110.15 0.40 0.34 6.64 34 3.04 11.39  
including 110.15 111.00 0.85 0.71 1.23 7 1.08 2.85  
including 111.00 111.48 0.48 0.40 0.25 5 0.83 1.50  
including 111.48 111.68 0.20 0.17 1.48 13 6.23 10.46  
KMDD0326 129.90 130.13 0.23 0.19 1.90 10 2.08 4.97  
KMDD0373 140.70 146.00 5.30 2.69 93.18 52 2.11 96.85 K1
including 140.70 141.38 0.68 0.35 502.00 47 3.18 507.11  
including 141.38 142.47 1.09 0.55 115.00 191 7.79 128.52  
including 142.47 143.40 0.93 0.47 1.12 2 0.03 1.19  
including 143.40 144.38 0.98 0.50 6.82 3 0.11 7.01  
including 144.38 145.00 0.62 0.31 29.50 42 0.14 30.25  
including 145.00 146.00 1.00 0.51 1.15 2 0.32 1.63  
KMDD0373 153.24 171.00 17.76 8.86 14.03 11 0.16 14.40 K2
including 153.24 153.90 0.66 0.33 20.10 41 0.27 21.02  
including 153.90 155.70 1.80 0.90 2.61 8 0.45 3.34  
including 155.70 157.90 2.20 1.10 1.78 2 0.23 2.13  
including 157.90 159.12 1.22 0.61 0.55 1 0.16 0.79  
including 159.12 162.70 3.58 1.79 0.37 4 0.19 0.69  
including 162.70 163.70 1.00 0.50 0.40 7 0.17 0.73  
including 163.70 164.70 1.00 0.50 0.85 5 0.06 1.00  
including 164.70 165.70 1.00 0.50 0.80 6 0.06 0.96  
including 165.70 166.70 1.00 0.50 0.04 1 0.01 0.06  
including 166.70 167.70 1.00 0.50 1.07 2 0.01 1.11  
including 167.70 169.00 1.30 0.65 30.40 9 0.02 30.54  
including 169.00 170.00 1.00 0.50 179.00 43 0.03 179.60  
including 170.00 171.00 1.00 0.50 3.69 61 0.06 4.58  
KMDD0373 197.40 198.40 1.00 0.51 4.60 73 3.14 10.00 K3
including 197.40 198.40 1.00 0.51 4.60 73 3.14 10.00  
KMDD0375 137.00 137.40 0.40 0.29 0.22 19 2.26 3.67 K2
including 137.00 137.40 0.40 0.29 0.22 19 2.26 3.67  
KMDD0375 160.75 162.70 1.95 1.01 0.18 6 1.62 2.55 KL
including 160.75 162.20 1.45 0.75 0.21 1 0.67 1.17  
including 162.20 162.70 0.50 0.26 0.11 21 4.37 6.57  
KMDD0375 190.90 200.25 9.35 4.77 4.01 19 2.44 7.72 K2
including 190.90 191.10 0.20 0.10 3.62 2 0.65 4.56  
including 191.10 192.10 1.00 0.51 0.72 2 0.87 1.98  
including 192.10 192.45 0.35 0.18 2.01 2 0.87 3.27  
including 192.45 192.93 0.48 0.24 2.21 16 3.34 7.14  
including 192.93 193.70 0.77 0.39 1.55 8 1.49 3.76  
including 193.70 194.00 0.30 0.15 2.84 11 1.67 5.35  
including 194.00 195.00 1.00 0.51 5.35 13 2.48 9.03  
including 195.00 196.00 1.00 0.51 13.37 25 3.14 18.14  
including 196.00 197.00 1.00 0.51 3.04 29 2.29 6.66  
including 197.00 198.00 1.00 0.51 2.19 51 3.63 7.99  
including 198.00 198.60 0.60 0.31 11.11 46 5.04 18.84  
including 198.60 198.80 0.20 0.10 1.95 9 1.52 4.21  
including 198.80 200.25 1.45 0.74 0.85 10 2.34 4.29  
KMDD0375 203.05 204.10 1.05 0.54 0.12 6 1.29 2.03  
including 203.05 204.10 1.05 0.54 0.12 6 1.29 2.03  
KMDD0375 206.60 207.00 0.40 0.20 0.12 7 1.14 1.83  
including 206.60 207.00 0.40 0.20 0.12 7 1.14 1.83  
KMDD0375 222.00 223.10 1.10 0.69 2.12 7 0.28 2.60 K3
including 222.00 222.50 0.50 0.32 0.42 12 0.53 1.32  
including 222.50 223.10 0.60 0.38 3.54 3 0.07 3.67  
KMDD0379 138.50 139.00 0.50 0.25 3.22 64 3.25 8.66 K1
including 138.50 139.00 0.50 0.25 3.22 64 3.25 8.66  
KMDD0379 144.60 150.00 5.40 3.05 1.34 23 1.47 3.71 K2
including 144.60 145.00 0.40 0.23 0.72 1 0.63 1.63  
including 145.00 146.00 1.00 0.56 0.01 42 2.04 3.45  
including 146.00 146.40 0.40 0.23 1.01 21 1.23 3.03  
including 146.40 147.50 1.10 0.62 2.01 31 2.61 6.11  
including 147.50 147.80 0.30 0.17 3.01 36 1.50 5.60  
including 147.80 148.80 1.00 0.56 0.47 23 1.19 2.45  
including 148.80 150.00 1.20 0.68 0.43 2 0.54 1.22  
KMDD0381 114.30 121.00 6.70 4.18 2.55 14 1.15 4.36 K2
including 114.30 115.10 0.80 0.50 0.62 21 2.26 4.09  
including 115.10 116.05 0.95 0.59 0.63 24 2.69 4.75  
including 116.05 116.65 0.60 0.37 0.75 50 4.04 7.12  
including 116.65 117.40 0.75 0.47 0.02 3 0.36 0.57  
including 117.40 118.00 0.60 0.37 0.01 2 0.03 0.08  
including 118.00 119.00 1.00 0.62 0.01 1 0.01 0.04  
including 119.00 120.00 1.00 0.62 0.01 1 0.01 0.04  
including 120.00 121.00 1.00 0.62 15.52 16 0.60 16.58  
KMDD0383 117.15 123.60 6.45 4.06 105.96 11 0.60 106.95 K1
including 117.15 117.35 0.20 0.13 1.10 2 0.23 1.46  
including 117.35 117.75 0.40 0.25 0.68 2 0.10 0.85  
including 117.75 118.15 0.40 0.25 246.60 10 0.43 247.35  
including 118.15 119.00 0.85 0.54 2.11 2 0.07 2.24  
including 119.00 119.60 0.60 0.38 1.48 1 0.04 1.54  
including 119.60 119.84 0.24 0.15 70.92 6 0.42 71.60  
including 119.84 120.17 0.33 0.21 0.69 1 0.02 0.74  
including 120.17 120.80 0.63 0.40 838.00 40 1.38 840.48  
including 120.80 121.58 0.78 0.49 22.44 17 0.29 23.07  
including 121.58 122.25 0.67 0.42 25.75 16 1.04 27.43  
including 122.25 123.60 1.35 0.85 1.27 8 1.18 3.05  
KMDD0383 126.30 132.00 5.70 3.04 2.09 6 0.32 2.61 KL
including 126.30 127.12 0.82 0.44 8.32 28 0.52 9.43  
including 127.12 128.00 0.88 0.47 0.95 5 0.44 1.63  
including 128.00 129.00 1.00 0.53 2.41 1 0.10 2.56  
including 129.00 130.00 1.00 0.53 0.86 2 0.19 1.15  
including 130.00 130.90 0.90 0.48 0.51 3 0.47 1.21  
including 130.90 131.10 0.20 0.11 1.20 3 0.18 1.50  
including 131.10 132.00 0.90 0.48 0.29 2 0.28 0.71  
KMDD0383 133.20 134.10 0.90 0.53 3.30 5 0.40 3.93  
KMDD0383 137.21 137.68 0.47 0.82 7.99 61 1.84 11.39 K2
including 137.21 137.68 0.47 0.28 0.52 3 0.11 0.72  
including 137.68 138.60 0.92 0.54 11.80 91 2.72 16.84  
KMDD0383 159.40 160.10 0.70 0.42 2.40 12 0.25 2.91 K3
including 159.40 160.10 0.70 0.42 2.40 12 0.25 2.91  
KMDD0387 86.90 103.60 16.70 12.60 3.49 70 3.14 8.85 K2
including 86.90 89.00 2.10 1.58 0.39 21 1.30 2.50  
including 89.00 92.00 3.00 2.26 16.90 54 2.65 21.36  
including 92.00 93.30 1.30 0.98 0.37 17 1.57 2.81  
including 93.30 95.30 2.00 1.51 0.21 7 0.32 0.76  
including 95.30 96.63 1.33 1.00 0.10 15 0.78 1.40  
including 96.63 98.10 1.47 1.11 0.37 40 2.74 4.77  
including 98.10 99.10 1.00 0.75 1.55 80 3.59 7.68  
including 99.10 100.28 1.18 0.89 0.29 43 1.58 3.09  
including 100.28 101.00 0.72 0.54 2.23 460 12.05 25.31  
including 101.00 101.62 0.62 0.47 0.93 278 10.68 19.68  
including 101.62 102.67 1.05 0.79 0.84 174 10.83 18.44  
including 102.67 103.60 0.93 0.70 0.29 38 2.01 3.63  
KMDD0389 120.17 126.00 5.83 3.12 23.33 10 0.43 24.06 K1
including 120.17 121.30 1.13 0.60 4.71 12 0.13 5.05  
including 121.30 121.75 0.45 0.24 1.20 5 0.06 1.36  
including 121.75 122.00 0.25 0.13 251.00 16 0.28 251.60  
including 122.00 123.30 1.30 0.70 42.60 15 0.16 43.02  
including 123.30 124.35 1.05 0.56 10.44 12 1.42 12.60  
including 124.35 125.00 0.65 0.35 0.60 3 0.45 1.28  
including 125.00 126.00 1.00 0.54 0.68 2 0.27 1.08  
KMDD0389 128.86 129.50 0.64 0.34 1.41 3 0.06 1.53  
KMDD0389 132.10 142.40 10.30 5.20 1.88 11 0.29 2.43 K2
including 132.10 132.85 0.75 0.38 8.25 3 0.12 8.45  
including 132.85 133.50 0.65 0.33 0.03 1 0.08 0.15  
including 133.50 134.50 1.00 0.50 0.52 3 0.72 1.58  
including 134.50 135.00 0.50 0.25 2.03 5 0.84 3.29  
including 135.00 136.00 1.00 0.50 0.17 2 0.07 0.29  
including 136.00 137.22 1.22 0.62 0.14 3 0.22 0.49  
including 137.22 139.00 1.78 0.90 0.08 1 0.02 0.12  
including 139.00 140.00 1.00 0.50 0.61 3 0.17 0.89  
including 140.00 141.40 1.40 0.71 6.81 64 0.77 8.73  
including 140.00 141.40 1.40 0.71 6.81 64 0.77 8.73  
KMDD0391 68.24 69.00 0.76 0.64 0.21 10 1.00 1.75 K1
KMDD0391 92.85 97.00 4.15 3.29 2.61 50 3.44 8.13 K2
including 92.85 93.35 0.50 0.40 0.49 1 2.46 3.98  
including 93.35 94.00 0.65 0.52 0.01 78 5.74 9.15  
including 94.00 95.00 1.00 0.79 6.97 82 6.06 16.62  
including 95.00 96.00 1.00 0.79 1.35 51 2.74 5.89  
including 96.00 97.00 1.00 0.79 0.54 16 0.50 1.45  
KMDD0393 41.90 42.20 0.30 0.21 1.24 31 6.71 11.14  
KMDD0393 99.20 108.15 8.95 6.19 2.58 19 1.53 5.00 K2
including 99.20 100.30 1.10 0.76 2.53 11 0.52 3.41  
including 100.30 100.90 0.60 0.42 2.24 30 1.17 4.29  
including 100.90 101.40 0.50 0.35 5.58 21 1.91 8.56  
including 101.40 101.85 0.45 0.31 16.70 87 8.26 29.52  
including 101.85 103.10 1.25 0.87 1.45 18 1.01 3.12  
including 103.10 104.10 1.00 0.69 3.67 23 2.08 6.91  
including 104.10 104.60 0.50 0.35 0.31 7 0.64 1.31  
including 104.60 105.30 0.70 0.48 0.06 3 0.18 0.35  
including 105.30 106.00 0.70 0.48 0.29 4 0.39 0.90  
including 106.00 107.00 1.00 0.69 2.36 12 1.16 4.15  
including 107.00 108.15 1.15 0.80 0.38 24 2.17 3.76  
KMDD0393 110.40 112.00 1.60 1.26 1.42 4 0.05 1.54 K2HW
including 110.40 111.00 0.60 0.47 1.73 8 0.07 1.94  
including 111.00 112.00 1.00 0.79 1.24 2 0.03 1.31  
KMDD0395 75.90 79.90 4.00 3.28 0.26 28 3.14 5.06 K1
including 75.90 76.24 0.34 0.28 1.08 94 17.40 26.92  
including 76.24 76.87 0.63 0.52 0.26 46 6.96 10.71  
including 76.87 77.90 1.03 0.84 0.03 3 0.24 0.41  
including 77.90 78.90 1.00 0.82 0.14 24 1.06 1.95  
including 78.90 79.90 1.00 0.82 0.32 22 0.96 1.96  
KMDD0395 102.24 108.30 6.06 5.18 6.88 65 4.50 14.11 K2
including 102.24 104.00 1.76 1.50 9.64 44 7.11 20.27  
including 104.00 104.90 0.90 0.77 6.65 257 7.28 20.32  
including 104.90 105.90 1.00 0.85 0.70 16 2.06 3.82  
including 105.90 106.75 0.85 0.73 0.10 3 0.76 1.21  
including 106.75 108.30 1.55 1.32 11.60 44 3.56 17.21  
KMDD0395 110.70 115.30 4.60 3.98 2.02 10 0.70 3.13 K2HW
including 110.70 112.50 1.80 1.56 0.79 11 1.30 2.78  
including 112.50 113.95 1.45 1.25 2.97 11 0.46 3.77  
including 113.95 114.40 0.45 0.39 3.13 6 0.10 3.35  
including 114.40 115.30 0.90 0.78 2.40 6 0.17 2.72  
KMDD0399 74.80 75.25 0.45 0.36 0.29 4 0.63 1.24 K1
including 74.80 75.25 0.45 0.36 0.29 4 0.63 1.24  
KMDD0399 102.10 112.25 10.15 7.59 1.86 69 4.48 9.11 K2
including 102.10 102.75 0.65 0.49 1.03 1 0.02 1.06  
including 102.75 104.00 1.25 0.93 0.01 15 1.79 2.74  
including 104.00 105.00 1.00 0.75 1.29 12 1.55 3.64  
including 105.00 106.00 1.00 0.75 5.78 149 14.43 28.14  
including 106.00 107.70 1.70 1.27 3.97 281 12.56 25.42  
including 107.70 108.10 0.40 0.30 0.20 6 0.28 0.68  
including 108.10 109.80 1.70 1.27 0.18 13 1.38 2.30  
including 109.80 111.00 1.20 0.90 0.15 4 0.83 1.37  
including 111.00 112.25 1.25 0.93 3.06 14 1.96 6.02  
KMDD0409 83.91 101.40 17.49 13.55 2.09 10 0.67 3.16 K1
including 83.91 84.35 0.44 0.34 1.86 10 0.61 2.86  
including 84.35 84.95 0.60 0.46 0.96 12 0.56 1.91  
including 84.95 85.54 0.59 0.46 3.17 24 4.84 10.33  
including 85.54 86.10 0.56 0.43 0.35 3 0.74 1.43  
including 86.10 86.40 0.30 0.23 0.46 6 0.91 1.82  
including 86.40 87.35 0.95 0.73 0.18 1 0.00 0.19  
including 87.35 87.85 0.50 0.39 1.15 2 0.03 1.22  
including 87.85 88.75 0.90 0.69 0.45 3 0.05 0.56  
including 88.75 89.52 0.77 0.59 0.54 3 0.03 0.62  
including 89.52 90.00 0.48 0.37 0.74 4 0.39 1.34  
including 90.00 90.63 0.63 0.49 0.40 6 0.43 1.09  
including 90.63 91.48 0.85 0.66 4.49 25 0.08 4.94  
including 91.48 92.10 0.62 0.48 0.12 2 0.03 0.19  
including 92.10 92.40 0.30 0.23 12.20 49 0.04 12.89  
including 92.40 93.34 0.94 0.73 0.15 2 0.07 0.27  
including 93.34 94.00 0.66 0.51 16.90 6 0.30 17.40  
including 94.00 94.74 0.74 0.57 0.17 3 0.18 0.47  
including 94.74 95.30 0.56 0.43 2.16 7 1.15 3.88  
including 95.30 95.82 0.52 0.40 0.31 4 0.21 0.66  
including 95.82 96.15 0.33 0.25 1.41 14 0.44 2.22  
including 96.15 97.12 0.97 0.76 0.49 8 0.26 0.97  
including 97.12 97.50 0.38 0.30 0.37 4 0.27 0.80  
including 97.50 98.60 1.10 0.86 4.51 17 0.15 4.95  
including 98.60 99.21 0.61 0.48 0.91 12 0.70 2.06  
including 99.21 99.80 0.59 0.46 2.68 22 2.38 6.33  
including 99.80 100.63 0.83 0.65 1.87 14 2.06 4.97  
including 100.63 101.40 0.77 0.60 0.83 14 1.95 3.77  
KMDD0409 110.60 113.60 3.00 2.35 6.76 8 0.72 7.88 K2
including 110.60 110.90 0.30 0.23 1.05 6 0.87 2.36  
including 110.90 111.50 0.60 0.47 17.40 18 1.60 19.90  
including 111.50 112.00 0.50 0.39 7.29 12 0.67 8.40  
including 112.00 112.60 0.60 0.47 0.99 4 0.51 1.77  
including 112.60 113.60 1.00 0.78 5.28 3 0.29 5.73  
KMDD0417 118.45 120.60 2.15 1.65 7.73 196 4.95 17.31 K2
including 118.45 119.00 0.55 0.42 7.64 214 5.09 17.65  
including 119.00 119.80 0.80 0.61 8.06 332 7.23 22.64  
including 119.80 120.00 0.20 0.15 0.76 84 2.84 5.88  
including 120.00 120.60 0.60 0.46 9.71 36 2.49 13.70  
KMDD0423 119.60 133.40 13.80 8.23 3.78 61 4.47 10.89 K2
including 119.60 120.80 1.20 0.72 1.45 6 0.21 1.83  
including 120.80 121.30 0.50 0.30 0.50 56 1.53 3.40  
including 121.30 122.60 1.30 0.78 0.96 33 1.61 3.67  
including 122.60 123.20 0.60 0.36 0.18 4 0.24 0.57  
including 123.20 123.65 0.45 0.27 0.24 23 1.44 2.58  
including 123.65 124.10 0.45 0.27 8.87 39 15.16 30.82  
including 124.10 124.40 0.30 0.18 1.00 105 10.03 16.56  
including 124.40 125.40 1.00 0.60 0.23 17 0.90 1.72  
including 125.40 126.40 1.00 0.60 0.12 12 0.70 1.26  
including 126.40 127.40 1.00 0.60 5.02 38 2.91 9.63  
including 127.40 127.90 0.50 0.30 3.36 48 6.02 12.50  
including 127.90 128.60 0.70 0.42 1.44 30 4.24 7.83  
including 128.60 129.10 0.50 0.30 0.64 14 1.36 2.74  
including 129.10 130.10 1.00 0.60 4.95 181 8.64 19.55  
including 130.10 130.85 0.75 0.45 18.20 175 12.76 38.54  
including 130.85 131.85 1.00 0.60 16.10 178 13.62 37.70  
including 131.85 132.24 0.39 0.23 2.62 211 10.07 19.63  
including 132.24 132.60 0.36 0.21 0.36 25 1.46 2.75  
including 132.60 133.20 0.60 0.36 0.13 4 0.36 0.70  
including 133.20 133.40 0.20 0.12 0.29 7 1.09 1.92  
KODD0002(2) 78.00 99.00 21.00 7.14 8.23 14 1.15 10.05 K1
Including 78.00 79.00 1.00 0.34 0.12 8 0.63 1.11  
Including 79.00 80.00 1.00 0.34 0.11 3 0.39 0.70  
Including 80.00 81.00 1.00 0.34 0.12 3 0.91 1.44  
Including 81.00 82.00 1.00 0.34 0.24 13 3.23 4.98  
Including 82.00 83.00 1.00 0.34 0.01 3 0.17 0.29  
Including 83.00 84.00 1.00 0.34 0.04 1 0.07 0.15  
Including 84.00 85.00 1.00 0.34 0.02 4 0.57 0.87  
Including 85.00 86.00 1.00 0.34 0.01 4 0.10 0.21  
Including 86.00 87.50 1.50 0.51 0.01 3 0.18 0.31  
Including 87.50 88.50 1.00 0.34 0.07 2 2.62 3.80  
Including 88.50 89.50 1.00 0.34 0.04 4 0.62 0.96  
Including 89.50 90.50 1.00 0.34 0.05 4 0.54 0.86  
Including 90.50 91.50 1.00 0.34 169.10 207 9.32 185.00  
Including 91.50 92.14 0.64 0.22 2.58 23 4.64 9.44  
Including 92.14 93.00 0.86 0.29 0.30 2 0.21 0.62  
Including 93.00 94.00 1.00 0.34 0.39 2 0.12 0.59  
Including 94.00 94.55 0.55 0.19 0.51 2 0.29 0.95  
Including 94.55 96.00 1.45 0.49 0.21 3 0.73 1.28  
Including 96.00 97.00 1.00 0.34 0.02 1 0.08 0.15  
Including 97.00 98.00 1.00 0.34 0.02 3 0.06 0.14  
Including 98.00 99.00 1.00 0.34 0.01 4 0.16 0.28  
KODD0002(2) 125.20 147.00 21.80 8.55 0.69 7 0.39 1.33 K2
Including 125.20 126.00 0.80 0.31 1.14 1 0.03 1.19  
Including 126.00 127.00 1.00 0.39 2.35 38 0.58 3.67  
Including 127.00 128.00 1.00 0.39 1.69 17 0.36 2.43  
Including 128.00 129.00 1.00 0.39 2.12 19 0.67 3.31  
Including 129.00 130.00 1.00 0.39 4.11 8 0.06 4.30  
Including 130.00 131.00 1.00 0.39 0.11 15 0.35 0.80  
Including 131.00 132.00 1.00 0.39 0.07 3 0.24 0.45  
Including 132.00 133.00 1.00 0.39 0.12 1 0.01 0.15  
Including 133.00 134.00 1.00 0.39 0.18 1 0.01 0.21  
Including 134.00 135.00 1.00 0.39 0.08 1 0.01 0.11  
Including 135.00 136.00 1.00 0.39 0.11 2 0.09 0.26  
Including 136.00 137.00 1.00 0.39 0.48 2 0.16 0.74  
Including 137.00 138.00 1.00 0.39 0.09 1 0.03 0.14  
Including 138.00 139.00 1.00 0.39 0.62 1 0.03 0.67  
Including 139.00 140.00 1.00 0.39 0.17 1 0.01 0.20  
Including 140.00 141.00 1.00 0.39 0.02 1 0.01 0.05  
Including 141.00 142.00 1.00 0.39 0.12 1 0.01 0.15  
Including 142.00 143.14 1.14 0.45 0.04 1 0.01 0.07  
Including 143.14 144.00 0.86 0.34 0.34 12 0.39 1.05  
Including 144.00 145.25 1.25 0.49 0.67 23 3.06 5.30  
Including 145.25 146.00 0.75 0.29 0.51 12 1.98 3.47  
Including 146.00 147.00 1.00 0.39 0.08 1 0.08 0.20  
KODD0003(2) 137.00 163.00 26.00 10.43 1.06 28 2.29 4.66 K1
Including 137.00 138.00 1.00 0.40 0.11 3 0.25 0.50  
Including 138.00 139.00 1.00 0.40 0.02 6 1.08 1.63  
Including 139.00 139.90 0.90 0.36 0.01 4 0.14 0.26  
Including 139.90 141.50 1.60 0.64 0.92 18 3.78 6.50  
Including 141.50 142.40 0.90 0.36 0.23 20 1.83 3.08  
Including 142.40 143.00 0.60 0.24 0.79 34 3.69 6.45  
Including 143.00 143.60 0.60 0.24 22.23 249 34.30 74.01  
Including 143.60 144.60 1.00 0.40 1.03 217 7.21 14.08  
Including 144.60 145.00 0.40 0.16 0.15 12 3.06 4.64  
Including 145.00 146.00 1.00 0.40 0.66 43 3.31 5.91  
Including 146.00 147.00 1.00 0.40 0.09 6 0.48 0.84  
Including 147.00 147.80 0.80 0.32 0.01 3 0.21 0.34  
Including 147.80 148.70 0.90 0.36 8.95 119 6.77 20.09  
Including 148.70 149.00 0.30 0.12 0.88 171 5.72 11.21  
Including 149.00 150.00 1.00 0.40 0.02 3 0.20 0.34  
Including 150.00 151.00 1.00 0.40 0.14 5 0.60 1.05  
Including 151.00 152.00 1.00 0.40 0.20 4 0.53 1.00  
Including 152.00 152.70 0.70 0.28 0.12 10 3.82 5.65  
Including 152.70 153.00 0.30 0.12 0.26 4 0.79 1.43  
Including 153.00 154.00 1.00 0.40 0.24 5 0.72 1.32  
Including 154.00 155.00 1.00 0.40 0.28 3 0.30 0.75  
Including 155.00 156.00 1.00 0.40 0.01 2 0.11 0.20  
Including 156.00 157.00 1.00 0.40 0.01 2 0.08 0.16  
Including 157.00 158.00 1.00 0.40 0.07 3 0.18 0.36  
Including 158.00 159.00 1.00 0.40 0.01 2 0.06 0.12  
Including 159.00 160.00 1.00 0.40 0.01 1 0.03 0.06  
Including 160.00 161.00 1.00 0.40 0.12 3 0.15 0.37  
Including 161.00 162.00 1.00 0.40 0.10 5 0.33 0.63  
Including 162.00 163.00 1.00 0.40 0.32 16 1.16 2.16  
KODD0003(2) 169.00 177.00 8.00 3.19 0.12 3 0.22 0.47 KL
Including 169.00 170.00 1.00 0.40 0.13 4 0.55 0.96  
Including 170.00 171.00 1.00 0.40 0.03 2 0.10 0.19  
Including 171.00 172.00 1.00 0.40 0.29 3 0.21 0.63  
Including 172.00 173.00 1.00 0.40 0.08 4 0.24 0.47  
Including 173.00 174.00 1.00 0.40 0.13 3 0.19 0.43  
Including 174.00 175.00 1.00 0.40 0.11 5 0.29 0.59  
Including 175.00 176.00 1.00 0.40 0.09 1 0.08 0.21  
Including 176.00 177.00 1.00 0.40 0.08 3 0.13 0.31  
KODD0003(2) 177.20 189.50 12.30 4.91 0.63 14 0.59 1.64 K2
Including 177.20 178.00 0.80 0.32 1.06 6 0.87 2.36  
Including 178.00 179.00 1.00 0.40 0.33 34 0.21 1.07  
Including 179.00 180.00 1.00 0.40 0.27 4 0.21 0.61  
Including 180.00 181.00 1.00 0.40 0.45 12 0.48 1.28  
Including 181.00 181.30 0.30 0.12 1.01 13 0.69 2.16  
Including 181.30 182.00 0.70 0.28 0.80 4 0.15 1.07  
Including 182.00 183.30 1.30 0.52 0.45 1 0.09 0.60  
Including 183.30 184.00 0.70 0.28 0.36 9 0.49 1.16  
Including 184.00 185.00 1.00 0.40 0.32 42 2.44 4.32  
Including 185.00 185.50 0.50 0.20 0.07 16 2.12 3.28  
Including 185.50 186.00 0.50 0.20 0.44 21 0.76 1.79  
Including 186.00 187.00 1.00 0.40 2.04 20 0.16 2.52  
Including 187.00 188.00 1.00 0.40 0.70 8 0.29 1.21  
Including 188.00 189.50 1.50 0.60 0.56 9 0.36 1.18  
KODD0003(2) 203.00 205.30 2.30 0.92 0.75 9 1.42 2.88 K2HW
Including 203.00 203.80 0.80 0.32 0.01 2 0.08 0.15  
Including 203.80 205.30 1.50 0.60 1.15 12 2.14 4.33  
KODD0004 68.90 73.35 4.45 2.02 0.07 3 0.09 0.23 K2HW
Including 68.90 69.60 0.70 0.32 0.08 1 0.08 0.20  
Including 69.60 70.00 0.40 0.18 0.10 8 0.46 0.85  
Including 70.00 72.00 2.00 0.91 0.05 1 0.05 0.13  
Including 72.00 73.35 1.35 0.61 0.09 4 0.05 0.22  
KODD0004 117.40 118.50 1.10 0.50 0.30 4 0.13 0.54 K2
KODD0004 132.00 133.00 1.00 0.64 0.10 4 0.08 0.27  
KODD0004 135.00 149.20 14.20 5.81 0.69 8 0.50 1.49 K1
Including 135.00 135.85 0.85 0.35 1.68 24 3.16 6.46  
Including 135.85 136.50 0.65 0.27 0.23 11 0.17 0.62  
Including 136.50 137.20 0.70 0.29 1.73 8 0.43 2.44  
Including 137.20 138.60 1.40 0.57 0.19 7 0.38 0.82  
Including 138.60 139.70 1.10 0.45 0.21 6 0.48 0.96  
Including 139.70 140.20 0.50 0.20 7.72 38 0.93 9.54  
Including 140.20 141.90 1.70 0.70 1.15 5 0.13 1.41  
Including 141.90 143.60 1.70 0.70 0.27 4 0.27 0.70  
Including 143.60 144.60 1.00 0.41 0.23 8 0.67 1.29  
Including 144.60 145.60 1.00 0.41 0.03 5 0.16 0.33  
Including 145.60 146.60 1.00 0.41 0.01 1 0.04 0.08  
Including 146.60 147.80 1.20 0.49 0.01 2 0.12 0.20  
Including 147.80 149.20 1.40 0.57 0.01 5 0.52 0.81  
KODD0007 188.50 190.50 2.00 0.77 0.45 26 0.31 1.22 K2HW
Including 188.50 189.50 1.00 0.39 0.50 28 0.37 1.38  
Including 189.50 190.50 1.00 0.39 0.40 24 0.25 1.07  
KODD0007 211.50 222.10 10.60 4.10 13.56 26 0.39 14.46 K2
Including 211.50 213.00 1.50 0.58 0.42 1 0.01 0.45  
Including 213.00 214.50 1.50 0.58 1.08 1 0.01 1.11  
Including 214.50 215.60 1.10 0.43 0.56 1 0.03 0.61  
Including 215.60 216.40 0.80 0.31 0.64 1 0.02 0.68  
Including 216.40 217.00 0.60 0.23 0.45 1 0.02 0.50  
Including 217.00 218.20 1.20 0.46 2.44 8 0.38 3.08  
Including 218.20 219.20 1.00 0.39 59.10 58 1.53 62.02  
Including 219.20 219.80 0.60 0.23 35.30 26 0.84 36.83  
Including 219.80 221.00 1.20 0.46 45.40 158 1.25 49.24  
Including 221.00 222.10 1.10 0.43 2.14 2 0.10 2.31  
KODD0007 252.60 262.20 9.60 3.72 0.32 11 0.44 1.09 KL
Including 3026223.00 252.60 253.20 0.23 1.14 10 1.78 3.79  
Including 3026224.00 253.20 255.00 0.70 0.19 1 0.08 0.32  
Including 3026225.00 255.00 256.00 0.39 0.19 2 0.14 0.41  
Including 3026226.00 256.00 257.00 0.39 0.30 4 0.68 1.31  
Including 3026227.00 257.00 258.70 0.66 0.34 20 0.69 1.57  
Including 3026228.00 258.70 259.50 0.31 0.61 63 1.03 2.89  
Including 3026229.00 259.50 260.90 0.54 0.23 3 0.16 0.50  
Including 3026230.00 260.90 261.60 0.27 0.19 1 0.01 0.22  
Including 3026231.00 261.60 262.20 0.23 0.09 1 0.01 0.12  
KODD0007 281.40 293.10 11.70 3.84 0.23 11 1.56 2.58 K1
Including 281.40 282.70 1.30 0.47 0.09 1 0.10 0.24  
Including 282.70 283.70 1.00 0.36 0.19 12 1.45 2.40  
Including 283.70 284.70 1.00 0.36 0.58 12 2.09 3.69  
Including 284.70 285.90 1.20 0.43 0.41 24 6.06 9.30  
Including 285.90 287.00 1.10 0.40 0.17 2 0.18 0.44  
Including 288.00 289.00 1.00 0.36 0.09 2 0.11 0.28  
Including 289.00 290.00 1.00 0.36 0.08 8 0.64 1.09  
Including 290.00 290.90 0.90 0.32 0.28 35 3.75 6.04  
Including 290.90 291.90 1.00 0.36 0.21 2 0.08 0.35  
Including 291.90 293.10 1.20 0.43 0.20 11 1.15 1.97  
KODD0010(2) 28.21 31.40 3.19 2.15 0.02 1 0.05 0.10 K2HW
Including 28.21 29.90 1.69 1.14 0.03 1 0.05 0.11  
Including 29.90 31.40 1.50 1.01 0.01 1 0.05 0.09  
KODD0010(2) 36.20 46.00 9.80 6.60 21.75 12 0.38 22.45 K2
Including 36.20 37.27 1.07 0.72 5.64 7 0.52 6.47  
Including 37.27 38.00 0.73 0.49 268.20 68 0.14 269.29  
Including 38.00 39.80 1.80 1.21 1.45 5 0.67 2.46  
Including 39.80 41.15 1.35 0.91 0.14 3 0.26 0.54  
Including 41.15 43.40 2.25 1.51 0.12 12 0.18 0.54  
Including 43.40 44.90 1.50 1.01 3.93 10 0.53 4.82  
Including 44.90 46.00 1.10 0.74 2.16 8 0.25 2.62  
KODD0010(2) 59.70 63.90 4.20 2.28 0.36 15 2.59 4.24 K1
Including 59.70 61.40 1.70 0.92 0.68 6 0.32 1.21  
Including 61.40 62.50 1.10 0.60 0.19 27 5.37 8.14  
Including 62.50 63.00 0.50 0.27 0.19 39 7.62 11.48  
Including 63.00 63.90 0.90 0.49 0.08 6 0.70 1.15  
KODD0011 49.80 51.40 1.60 0.83 0.04 1 0.08 0.17  
KODD0011 65.60 70.40 4.80 2.48 1.01 16 1.31 3.07 K2HW
Including 65.60 66.00 0.40 0.21 0.15 6 1.27 2.03  
Including 66.00 67.80 1.80 0.93 0.24 3 0.27 0.66  
Including 67.80 69.40 1.60 0.83 2.67 42 3.04 7.52  
Including 69.40 70.40 1.00 0.52 0.08 2 0.43 0.71  
KODD0011 78.10 108.00 29.90 14.38 7.93 10 1.23 9.79 K2
Including 78.10 79.50 1.40 0.67 30.90 7 0.06 31.08  
Including 79.50 81.00 1.50 0.72 0.17 3 0.23 0.53  
Including 81.00 82.80 1.80 0.87 0.09 2 0.28 0.51  
Including 82.80 84.00 1.20 0.58 0.25 2 0.26 0.64  
Including 84.00 84.90 0.90 0.43 2.96 22 5.43 10.93  
Including 84.90 86.10 1.20 0.58 1.27 18 2.24 4.67  
Including 86.10 87.50 1.40 0.67 0.02 2 0.40 0.61  
Including 87.50 89.40 1.90 0.91 0.04 1 0.16 0.27  
Including 89.40 90.40 1.00 0.48 0.02 1 0.06 0.12  
Including 90.40 91.40 1.00 0.48 0.11 1 0.14 0.31  
Including 91.40 93.00 1.60 0.77 0.06 1 0.18 0.32  
Including 93.00 94.30 1.30 0.63 0.10 1 0.17 0.35  
Including 94.30 96.00 1.70 0.82 0.04 2 0.13 0.25  
Including 96.00 97.30 1.30 0.63 0.08 1 0.29 0.50  
Including 97.30 98.30 1.00 0.48 22.70 28 5.16 30.37  
Including 98.30 99.90 1.60 0.77 43.20 86 5.38 51.94  
Including 99.90 100.70 0.80 0.38 103.00 28 5.62 111.32  
Including 100.70 102.00 1.30 0.63 0.18 5 0.44 0.87  
Including 102.00 103.30 1.30 0.63 0.49 5 0.74 1.60  
Including 103.30 105.00 1.70 0.82 0.47 5 1.02 1.98  
Including 105.00 106.90 1.90 0.91 6.38 6 1.17 8.11  
Including 106.90 108.00 1.10 0.53 0.14 3 1.76 2.67  
KODD0011 115.80 120.00 4.20 2.02 0.02 1 0.12 0.20 K1
Including 115.80 117.10 1.30 0.63 0.01 1 0.07 0.12  
Including 117.10 118.80 1.70 0.82 0.01 2 0.17 0.28  
Including 118.80 120.00 1.20 0.58 0.03 1 0.10 0.19  
KODD0012 159.00 169.90 10.90 4.30 18.44 17 0.40 19.24 K2
Including 159.00 159.65 0.65 0.26 72.70 18 0.20 73.21  
Including 159.65 161.10 1.45 0.57 2.23 5 0.40 2.86  
Including 161.10 162.25 1.15 0.45 33.90 27 0.88 35.50  
Including 162.25 163.00 0.75 0.30 15.80 13 0.27 16.35  
Including 163.00 164.90 1.90 0.75 0.62 12 0.63 1.67  
Including 164.90 165.85 0.95 0.37 0.80 13 0.67 1.91  
Including 165.85 167.20 1.35 0.53 1.41 18 0.28 2.05  
Including 167.20 168.10 0.90 0.35 102.00 55 0.15 102.94  
Including 168.10 168.90 0.80 0.32 0.96 5 0.12 1.19  
Including 168.90 169.90 1.00 0.39 3.27 14 0.02 3.49  
KODD0012 170.80 173.35 2.55 1.00 0.38 5 0.16 0.67 KL
Including 170.80 172.00 1.20 0.47 0.79 7 0.28 1.27  
Including 172.00 173.35 1.35 0.53 0.01 3 0.06 0.13  
KODD0012 196.00 199.50 3.50 1.61 0.15 33 2.95 4.77 K1
Including 196.00 196.35 0.35 0.16 0.21 10 0.53 1.09  
Including 196.35 197.60 1.25 0.58 0.01 2 0.06 0.12  
Including 197.60 198.45 0.85 0.39 0.18 10 1.22 2.04  
Including 198.45 199.50 1.05 0.48 0.28 97 8.61 13.73  
KODD0013 58.50 59.60 1.10 0.42 1.01 7 1.03 2.56 K2HW
KODD0013 68.45 76.00 7.55 2.92 6.18 31 1.23 8.33 K2
Including 68.45 69.49 1.04 0.40 24.03 24 0.49 25.03  
Including 69.49 70.00 0.51 0.20 9.32 72 0.93 11.58  
Including 70.00 71.00 1.00 0.39 1.06 51 0.70 2.72  
Including 71.00 72.00 1.00 0.39 1.69 31 1.76 4.59  
Including 72.00 73.00 1.00 0.39 8.01 43 1.41 10.56  
Including 73.00 74.00 1.00 0.39 4.96 24 2.24 8.44  
Including 74.00 75.00 1.00 0.39 0.21 11 0.67 1.30  
Including 75.00 76.00 1.00 0.39 0.98 14 1.53 3.32  
KODD0013 96.70 114.10 17.40 6.12 1.61 19 1.58 4.09 K1
Including 96.70 97.50 0.80 0.28 5.76 24 3.76 11.39  
Including 97.50 99.00 1.50 0.53 0.20 4 0.52 0.98  
Including 99.00 100.80 1.80 0.63 0.22 2 0.28 0.65  
Including 100.80 101.80 1.00 0.35 4.41 32 0.35 5.32  
Including 101.80 103.00 1.20 0.42 0.89 4 1.59 3.19  
Including 103.00 104.40 1.40 0.49 0.77 6 1.34 2.75  
Including 104.40 105.30 0.90 0.32 0.43 2 0.41 1.03  
Including 105.30 106.30 1.00 0.35 1.34 16 2.19 4.65  
Including 106.30 107.00 0.70 0.25 3.10 18 2.21 6.46  
Including 107.00 108.00 1.00 0.35 0.15 2 0.36 0.69  
Including 108.00 109.00 1.00 0.35 0.46 7 0.82 1.71  
Including 109.00 110.00 1.00 0.35 3.66 28 2.94 8.19  
Including 110.00 111.30 1.30 0.46 0.86 21 0.90 2.41  
Including 111.30 112.30 1.00 0.35 0.71 17 0.72 1.95  
Including 112.30 113.30 1.00 0.35 3.19 60 3.98 9.61  
Including 113.30 114.10 0.80 0.28 3.70 104 6.25 13.90  
KODD0015 55.84 64.30 8.46 4.23 57.46 49 0.32 58.56 K2HW
including 55.84 56.53 0.69 0.34 1.00 21 1.21 2.99  
including 56.53 58.00 1.47 0.73 1.74 1 0.05 1.82  
including 58.00 59.70 1.70 0.85 2.17 1 0.08 2.29  
including 59.70 61.07 1.37 0.68 0.20 1 0.02 0.24  
including 61.07 62.97 1.90 0.95 251.30 207 0.63 254.90  
including 62.97 64.30 1.33 0.66 1.05 3 0.36 1.60  
KODD0015 73.50 79.60 6.10 3.05 7.53 78 3.87 14.03 K2
including 73.50 74.45 0.95 0.48 0.19 8 0.73 1.33  
including 74.45 76.24 1.79