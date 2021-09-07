Lurra Capital announces the launch of The Fynbos in Cape Town

Zurich (ots/PRNewswire) - Lurra Capital AG, a Swiss-based private capital

investment firm, launches The Fynbos, a development located on Upper Bree

Street, in the heart of Cape Town.



Paul Coelho, Partner of Real Estate at Lurra Capital, led its design

transformation into what will be the first biophilic development in Africa. It

is named after a distinctive type of vegetation found only on the southern tip

of Africa. The design was carried out by TwentyEightZeroTwo in partnership with

botanists, landscapers and sustainability experts to enable increased synergy

with the natural environment through the use of plants, trees and sustainable

materials.





The proposed 288,620ft2 building, which would include 17,000ft2 of retail space,forms an internal street along with 689 apartments spread over 24 floors. Theapartments are scaled and priced to appeal to a diverse audience, ranging fromluxury studios to 1- and 2-bedroom apartments from 260ft2 - 900ft2 in area.The development which aims to exemplify clean living at its finest and benefitsfrom innovative and internationally accredited urban sustainability features,including an extensive use of diverse plants, renewable energy, best practicedesign mixing the highest standard with green credentials and a "smart" buildingin terms of its exterior layering.The development's features include a rooftop sunset terrace with lap pool andco-working space, a rooftop fitness centre, a plant-based restaurant, tea roomand botanical bar. Amongst other features, residents can enjoy the benefits of a24hr concierge, SMEG kitchens and integrated planters providing a gardenexperience for each unit.Tyron Birkmeir, Founder & CEO of Lurra Capital, said: "We are delighted toannounce the launch of the first biophilic building on the African continent.Real estate can have significant social impact through an environmentallyfocused investment in new, green buildings like The Fynbos. Sustainability hasbecome increasingly vital both to us as developers and to our potentialpurchasers. The Fynbos blends purist sustainability principles with iconicarchitecture and on-trend detailing. It is located in the heart of Cape Town andis designed to be extraordinary in every way and to seamlessly connect people,nature and cityscapes."Lurra Capital is an invitation-only private capital investment firmheadquartered in Switzerland, overseeing $5 billion from a group of families andwealthy investors. It sources the most desirable and strategic investmentopportunities globally via a highly effective and powerful network.For further details and sales inquiries please visit: https://www.thefynbos.com/Notes to EditorsFounded in 2017, Lurra Capital is an invitation-only private capital investmentfirm combining specialist expertise, innovative and alternative investmentsolutions to ultra-high net worth individuals and families. Lurra's strategyencompasses exclusive, highly sought-after investments in the core areas of realestate, private equity and venture capital, and its investment philosophy isfocused on strategic assets with significant growth and development potential.The firm, which is headquartered in Switzerland, currently oversees $5 billionof assets.Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1609420/Lurra_Capital_The_Fynbos.jpgContact:Citigate Dewe Rogerson: Caroline Merrell+44 (0)7852 210329caroline.merrell@citigatedewerogerson.comAgnes Riousse: +44 (0)7770 762828agnes.riousse@citigatedewerogerson.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/154331/5013530OTS: Lurra Capital