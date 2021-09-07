checkAd

Lurra Capital announces the launch of The Fynbos in Cape Town

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
07.09.2021, 12:40  |  31   |   |   

Zurich (ots/PRNewswire) - Lurra Capital AG, a Swiss-based private capital
investment firm, launches The Fynbos, a development located on Upper Bree
Street, in the heart of Cape Town.

Paul Coelho, Partner of Real Estate at Lurra Capital, led its design
transformation into what will be the first biophilic development in Africa. It
is named after a distinctive type of vegetation found only on the southern tip
of Africa. The design was carried out by TwentyEightZeroTwo in partnership with
botanists, landscapers and sustainability experts to enable increased synergy
with the natural environment through the use of plants, trees and sustainable
materials.

The proposed 288,620ft2 building, which would include 17,000ft2 of retail space,
forms an internal street along with 689 apartments spread over 24 floors. The
apartments are scaled and priced to appeal to a diverse audience, ranging from
luxury studios to 1- and 2-bedroom apartments from 260ft2 - 900ft2 in area.

The development which aims to exemplify clean living at its finest and benefits
from innovative and internationally accredited urban sustainability features,
including an extensive use of diverse plants, renewable energy, best practice
design mixing the highest standard with green credentials and a "smart" building
in terms of its exterior layering.

The development's features include a rooftop sunset terrace with lap pool and
co-working space, a rooftop fitness centre, a plant-based restaurant, tea room
and botanical bar. Amongst other features, residents can enjoy the benefits of a
24hr concierge, SMEG kitchens and integrated planters providing a garden
experience for each unit.

Tyron Birkmeir, Founder & CEO of Lurra Capital, said: "We are delighted to
announce the launch of the first biophilic building on the African continent.
Real estate can have significant social impact through an environmentally
focused investment in new, green buildings like The Fynbos. Sustainability has
become increasingly vital both to us as developers and to our potential
purchasers. The Fynbos blends purist sustainability principles with iconic
architecture and on-trend detailing. It is located in the heart of Cape Town and
is designed to be extraordinary in every way and to seamlessly connect people,
nature and cityscapes."

Lurra Capital is an invitation-only private capital investment firm
headquartered in Switzerland, overseeing $5 billion from a group of families and
wealthy investors. It sources the most desirable and strategic investment
opportunities globally via a highly effective and powerful network.

For further details and sales inquiries please visit: https://www.thefynbos.com/
.

Notes to Editors

Founded in 2017, Lurra Capital is an invitation-only private capital investment
firm combining specialist expertise, innovative and alternative investment
solutions to ultra-high net worth individuals and families. Lurra's strategy
encompasses exclusive, highly sought-after investments in the core areas of real
estate, private equity and venture capital, and its investment philosophy is
focused on strategic assets with significant growth and development potential.
The firm, which is headquartered in Switzerland, currently oversees $5 billion
of assets.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1609420/Lurra_Capital_The_Fynbos.jpg

Contact:

Citigate Dewe Rogerson: Caroline Merrell
+44 (0)7852 210329
caroline.merrell@citigatedewerogerson.com

Agnes Riousse: +44 (0)7770 762828
agnes.riousse@citigatedewerogerson.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/154331/5013530
OTS: Lurra Capital



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lurra Capital announces the launch of The Fynbos in Cape Town Lurra Capital AG, a Swiss-based private capital investment firm, launches The Fynbos, a development located on Upper Bree Street, in the heart of Cape Town. Paul Coelho, Partner of Real Estate at Lurra Capital, led its design transformation into …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Gründerteam gewinnt mit KI-gestütztem Tool für Nagelgesundheit 100.000 Euro (FOTO)
Coronapandemie rückt Inklusionshürden wieder ins Bewusstsein
LG Oldenburg verurteilt BNP Paribas S.A. bei Autokreditvertrag
Hyundai Mobis informiert bei der Presseveranstaltung "Mobis Mobility Move" auf der IAA ...
Relevanz von Outsourcing im deutschen Finanzsektor steigt deutlich (FOTO)
Politik/Wirtschaft / In Sachsen-Anhalt droht Einstellung des Zugbetriebes von Abellio
Deutsche Umwelthilfe zur Mitteilung der Nord Stream 2 AG über die Fertigstellung der Pipeline: Fossiles Megaprojekt widerspricht Klimazielen und darf nie in Betrieb gehen
Elektromobilität und Nachhaltigkeit als oberste Maxime: Deutsche Pkw-Hersteller erhöhen auf der IAA MOBILITY die Schlagzahl / Nahezu alle Aussteller ...
New Mobility. Sustainability. Trust - So gestaltet TÜV SÜD die Mobilität von morgen ...
Titel
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Gründerteam gewinnt mit KI-gestütztem Tool für Nagelgesundheit 100.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tradelite Solutions GmbH meldet erfolgreichen Abschluss der Business Angel Runde
Vollelektrisch von Flensburg an den Gardasee: EnBW eröffnet wegweisenden Schnellladepark für das Fernverkehrsnetz (FOTO)
ALDI leistet Beitrag zur Entspannung am Markt für Schweinefleisch
Firmenkreditantrag ohne Papierkrieg: FINSATION ermöglicht Online-Antragstellung (FOTO)
Landwirtschaftszählung 2020 - Zahl der Arbeitskräfte weiterhin rückläufig
Konsumkredit-Index (Prognose für 2021/2022): Private Kreditnachfrage bleibt weiter auf stabilem Niveau (FOTO)
EANS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften ...
Neuzulassungen bleiben auf niedrigem Niveau
Titel
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber
Dieselgate 2.0: OLG Nürnberg ändert Rechtsprechung zum VW-Motor EA288 / Thermofenster wird künftig ...
Internationales PwC-Netzwerk gibt Strategie-Update bekannt: PwC Deutschland stellt bis 2024 bis zu 10.000 neue Mitarbeitende ein
Quirin Privatbank AG: Halbjahresergebnis mehr als verdoppelt (FOTO)
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Agri Terra übernimmt Indusur
VW Abgasskandal: Schadensersatz für VW Diesel mit EA288-Motor (Euro 5)
Arvato Supply Chain Solutions forms strategic relationship with marketplace integrator ...
TUI mit erfolgreichem Neustart der Geschäftsaktivitäten / Cashflow im 3. ...
Gründerteam gewinnt mit KI-gestütztem Tool für Nagelgesundheit 100.000 Euro (FOTO)
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:05 UhrHancock Jaffe Laboratories Announces $20 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under NASDAQ Rules
Accesswire | Analysen
14:05 UhrTRACON Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:05 UhrMetacrine to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:05 UhrSpero Therapeutics to Present at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:05 UhrSavara to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Healthcare Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14:03 UhrAzincourt Energy schließt radiometrische Vermessung ab und aktualisiert Pläne für Uranprojekt East Preston
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
14:02 UhrHello Pal meldet monatlichen Rekordumsatz von 3 Mio. $ für August 2021
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
14:01 UhrEQS-News: Der Baloise Kunst-Preis an der Art Basel 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
14:01 UhrEQS-News: Baloise Art Prize at Art Basel 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
14:01 UhrZu hohe Betriebsratsgehälter? - VW-Personalmanager wehren sich
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten