Lurra Capital announces the launch of The Fynbos in Cape Town
Zurich (ots/PRNewswire) - Lurra Capital AG, a Swiss-based private capital
investment firm, launches The Fynbos, a development located on Upper Bree
Street, in the heart of Cape Town.
Paul Coelho, Partner of Real Estate at Lurra Capital, led its design
transformation into what will be the first biophilic development in Africa. It
is named after a distinctive type of vegetation found only on the southern tip
of Africa. The design was carried out by TwentyEightZeroTwo in partnership with
botanists, landscapers and sustainability experts to enable increased synergy
with the natural environment through the use of plants, trees and sustainable
materials.
investment firm, launches The Fynbos, a development located on Upper Bree
Street, in the heart of Cape Town.
Paul Coelho, Partner of Real Estate at Lurra Capital, led its design
transformation into what will be the first biophilic development in Africa. It
is named after a distinctive type of vegetation found only on the southern tip
of Africa. The design was carried out by TwentyEightZeroTwo in partnership with
botanists, landscapers and sustainability experts to enable increased synergy
with the natural environment through the use of plants, trees and sustainable
materials.
The proposed 288,620ft2 building, which would include 17,000ft2 of retail space,
forms an internal street along with 689 apartments spread over 24 floors. The
apartments are scaled and priced to appeal to a diverse audience, ranging from
luxury studios to 1- and 2-bedroom apartments from 260ft2 - 900ft2 in area.
The development which aims to exemplify clean living at its finest and benefits
from innovative and internationally accredited urban sustainability features,
including an extensive use of diverse plants, renewable energy, best practice
design mixing the highest standard with green credentials and a "smart" building
in terms of its exterior layering.
The development's features include a rooftop sunset terrace with lap pool and
co-working space, a rooftop fitness centre, a plant-based restaurant, tea room
and botanical bar. Amongst other features, residents can enjoy the benefits of a
24hr concierge, SMEG kitchens and integrated planters providing a garden
experience for each unit.
Tyron Birkmeir, Founder & CEO of Lurra Capital, said: "We are delighted to
announce the launch of the first biophilic building on the African continent.
Real estate can have significant social impact through an environmentally
focused investment in new, green buildings like The Fynbos. Sustainability has
become increasingly vital both to us as developers and to our potential
purchasers. The Fynbos blends purist sustainability principles with iconic
architecture and on-trend detailing. It is located in the heart of Cape Town and
is designed to be extraordinary in every way and to seamlessly connect people,
nature and cityscapes."
Lurra Capital is an invitation-only private capital investment firm
headquartered in Switzerland, overseeing $5 billion from a group of families and
wealthy investors. It sources the most desirable and strategic investment
opportunities globally via a highly effective and powerful network.
For further details and sales inquiries please visit: https://www.thefynbos.com/
.
Notes to Editors
Founded in 2017, Lurra Capital is an invitation-only private capital investment
firm combining specialist expertise, innovative and alternative investment
solutions to ultra-high net worth individuals and families. Lurra's strategy
encompasses exclusive, highly sought-after investments in the core areas of real
estate, private equity and venture capital, and its investment philosophy is
focused on strategic assets with significant growth and development potential.
The firm, which is headquartered in Switzerland, currently oversees $5 billion
of assets.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1609420/Lurra_Capital_The_Fynbos.jpg
Contact:
Citigate Dewe Rogerson: Caroline Merrell
+44 (0)7852 210329
caroline.merrell@citigatedewerogerson.com
Agnes Riousse: +44 (0)7770 762828
agnes.riousse@citigatedewerogerson.com
