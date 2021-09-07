Eaton to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference on September 15

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Craig Arnold, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference on Wednesday, September 15, at 9 a.m. Eastern time. Mr. Arnold will participate in a fireside chat and answer questions from investors.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website at www.eaton.com/investor-relations-presentations. A replay will be available following the event at the same link.