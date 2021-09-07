Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGRX) (“Eagle” or the “Company”) will host an investor event, led by Scott Tarriff, Chief Executive Officer, and Judi Ng-Cashin, Chief Medical Officer, and will feature other guest speakers, to discuss the CAL02 opportunity, the current treatment landscape and the unmet medical need in treating patients with severe pneumonia as follows:

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eagle is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial expertise. Eagle is committed to developing innovative medicines that result in meaningful improvements in patients’ lives. Eagle’s commercialized products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA, BELRAPZO, and its oncology and CNS/metabolic critical care pipeline includes product candidates with the potential to address underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states. Additional information is available on Eagle’s website at www.eagleus.com.

About CAL02

CAL02 is an investigational innovative anti-infective drug that acts as a trap for bacterial virulence effectors (toxins) which contribute to infection-related complications, sepsis, septic shock and death. CAL02 consists of liposomes engineered to clear away the virulence effectors produced by the most relevant bacteria seen in severe pneumonia. CAL02 is poised to play a key role in the fight against anti-microbial resistance, since its action is complementary to that of antibiotics and does not appear to give rise to drug resistance. Because of its safety profile, its breadth of activity and the fact that it is not conducive to the emergence of any new resistance, CAL02 could be administered empirically, as soon as patients with a suspected or confirmed pneumonia show signs of severity. Clinical results to date underscore the potential of CAL02 to transform the standard of care and to dramatically reduce the time and the cost of care for millions of critically ill patients.

