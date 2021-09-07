TCR² Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage cell therapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer, today announced that Ian Somaiya, Chief Financial Officer of TCR2 Therapeutics, will present an update on Company progress at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 13th at 7:00AM E.T. using a virtual platform.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors page of the Company’s website at www.investors.tcr2.com. An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.