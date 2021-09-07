Gemini Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

A webcast of the event will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page on the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days following the presentation.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GMTX), a clinical stage precision medicine company developing innovative treatments for genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD), today announced that Jason Meyeburg, Chief Executive Officer of Gemini Therapeutics, is scheduled to participate virtually in the H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference. The presentation will be available on-demand starting at 7 AM ET on Monday, September 13, 2021.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics is a clinical stage precision medicine company developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Gemini’s lead candidate, GEM103, is a recombinant form of human complement factor H protein (CFH) and is designed to address both complement hyperactivity and restore retinal health in patients with AMD. GEM103 is currently in a Phase 2a trial in dry AMD patients with a CFH risk variant and a Phase 1/2a study in patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration with or at risk for macular atrophy. Gemini has generated a rich pipeline including recombinant proteins, gene therapies, and monoclonal antibodies and is advancing a potentiating antibody for CFH, GEM307, into clinical development for treatment of systemic diseases.

