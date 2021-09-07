Bristol Myers Squibb to Take Part in Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Virtual Conference, which will be webcast on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Giovanni Caforio, M.D., Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer, will answer questions about the company at 8 a.m. ET.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the session at http://investor.bms.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.