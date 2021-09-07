CareMax, Inc. Appoints Dr. Vincent Omachonu to Board of Directors

“We are very pleased to have Dr. Omachonu join our board of healthcare industry veterans,” said Carlos de Solo, CEO of CareMax. “Dr. Omachonu has extensive expertise in managed care and process improvement, and has helped to create replicable and measurable workflows in the industry, resulting in better patient experience and outcomes. We look forward to leveraging Dr. Omachonu’s expertise as we work to bring CareMax’s value-based model nationwide.”

CareMax, Inc. (“CareMax”) (NASDAQ: CMAX; CMAXW) , a leading technology-enabled provider of value-based care to seniors, today announced that Dr. Vincent Omachonu has been appointed as an independent member of the CareMax board of directors.

Dr. Omachonu is a Professor and Chair of the Department of Industrial Engineering at the University of Miami and President of Vintex International, Inc., a Miami-based training and consulting company. He is the author of five books that are widely used in the healthcare industry and the field of Quality Improvement. Dr. Omachonu’s work was instrumental in the early adoption of the TQM methodology by hospitals in the United States, Central and South America, as well as the Caribbean.

Dr. Omachonu received his Ph.D. in Industrial Engineering from the New York University Tandon School of Engineering. He has two master’s degrees ‑ one in Operations Research from Columbia University, New York, and the other in Industrial Engineering from the University of Miami, Florida. His B.S. degree is also in Industrial Engineering from the University of Miami. He is a Master Black Belt in Lean Six Sigma Quality Methodology, and a Registered Professional Engineer (P.E. License) in the State of Florida.

“CareMax’s value-based healthcare model has been proven to help patients improve their health, reduce the effects and incidence of chronic disease and live healthier lives,” said Dr. Omachonu. “I look forward to working with the leadership team to expand the CareMax footprint throughout the country.”

To learn more about CareMax, please visit www.caremax.com.

About CareMax

CareMax is a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. CareMax operates 42 wholly owned medical centers serving 66,000 patients that offer a comprehensive suite of healthcare and social services, and a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians across the United States. CareMax is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the trading symbol “CMAX.” Learn more at www.caremax.com.