checkAd

Teekay Corporation Announces New Australian Government Contract

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.09.2021, 12:59  |  30   |   |   

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Corporation (Teekay or the Company) (NYSE:TK) announces that it has entered into a contract with the Australian Government Department of Defence to provide marine services for five Australian Government vessels for a firm period of six years, with options to extend for up to an additional 10 years. Under the contract, which is expected to commence in November 2021, Teekay will provide ship management services, including crewing and training, operating, engineering, maintenance, and supply support.

“This is another example of how we can generate value from the Teekay franchise and allows us to expand our asset-lite services segment,” commented Kenneth Hvid, Teekay’s President and CEO. “In addition, this contract further builds on our strategic relationship with the Australian Government, where we will now provide services for a total of nine Australian Government vessels, and it provides a solid foundation from which to further grow this business.”

About Teekay

Teekay is a leading provider of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Teekay provides these services primarily through its directly-owned fleet and its controlling ownership interests in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP), one of the world’s largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK), one of the world’s largest owners and operators of mid-sized crude tankers. The consolidated Teekay entities manage and operate total assets under management of approximately $9 billion, comprised of more than 130 liquefied gas carriers, conventional tankers, and other marine assets. With offices in 10 countries and approximately 5,350 seagoing and shore-based employees, Teekay provides a comprehensive set of marine services primarily to the world’s leading oil and gas companies.

Teekay’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the symbol “TK”.

For Investor Relations
enquiries contact:

Ryan Hamilton
Tel: +1 (604) 609-2963
Website: www.teekay.com

Forward Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) which reflect management’s current views with respect to certain future events and performance, including statements, among other things, regarding: the timing of contract start-up; the duration of the contract; the expected value from the contract; and future growth of the Company’s marine services business.

The following factors are among those that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and that should be considered in evaluating any such statement: higher than expected costs and expenses; delays in contract start-up; early termination of the contract; the future demand for such marine services; and other factors discussed in Teekay’s filings from time to time with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. Teekay expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Teekay’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Teekay Corporation Announces New Australian Government Contract HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Teekay Corporation (Teekay or the Company) (NYSE:TK) announces that it has entered into a contract with the Australian Government Department of Defence to provide marine services for five …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RCI Banque: 2021 Half-yearly Financial Report has been made available
STMicroelectronics Announces Mass-Market Availability of ST4SIM GSMA-compliant eSIMs for M2M ...
Capgemini Press release// Capgemini becomes Worldwide Partner of Rugby World Cup France 2023 and ...
Bone Therapeutics SA reacts to the press release issued by Hybrigenics
Innate Pharma Announces Conference Call and Webcast for First Half 2021 Business Update
The DIAC "Half-Year Financial Report 2021”  has been made available is now available
Gentex will seine digitalen Rückspiegel in leichte Nutzfahrzeuge einführen und bietet Sicht- und ...
Icelandair Group hf.: Traffic Data August 2021
Decisions taken in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of LITGRID AB
Gentex erweitert mit Übernahme von Guardian Optical Technologies seine Funktionen zur Überwachung ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer Receives First SEF.WomenAward for CEO of the Year
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...