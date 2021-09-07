checkAd

CIBT Recognized in Various Top 100 Lists by Business in Vancouver Newspaper

Autor: Accesswire
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSX:MBA)(OTCQX:MBAIF) ("CIBT" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company is named one of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Companies in British Columbia in the August 30th, 2021 issue of the Business in Vancouver ("BIV") newspaper. The Company was also named one of the Top 100 Public Companies in British Columbia in the August 2021 edition of BIV's Book of Lists magazine. Additionally, the Company's acquisition of two residential rental buildings, branded as GEC® Marine Gateway ("MC2"), is ranked one of the Biggest Real Estate Deals of 2020 in the August 2021 edition of the Book of Lists magazine.

Overview of CIBT's rankings according to Business in Vancouver

  • Top 100 Fastest-Growing Companies in British Columbia1: CIBT ranked #61 with five-year revenue growth of 73.2%
  • Top 100 Public Companies in British Columbia2: CIBT ranked #68 with a revenue of $62.548 million
  • Biggest Real Estate Deals of 20203: MC2 ranked #17 with a deal value of $48.5 million

"We are proud to be recognized and to be ranked in several prominent categories by Business in Vancouver which highlights the strength of our business model despite the economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Toby Chu, Chairman, President and CEO of CIBT Education Group Inc. "As more students return to school and businesses re-open, we will continue to execute on our growth strategy in expanding our real estate portfolio and advancing our education segment."

1 The Top 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list is one of Business in Vancouver's most prestigious rankings. It recognizes companies in British Columbia with the greatest percentage of revenue growth over the past five fiscal years.
2 The Top 100 Public Companies list recognizes companies in British Columbia with the highest revenue in 2020.
3 The Biggest Real Estate Deals of 2020 recognizes property transactions in British Columbia with the highest total deal value.

About CIBT Education Group:

CIBT is one of Canada's largest education services and academic real estate companies. With a global presence since 1994, CIBT employs nearly 600 staff at 45 business locations and operates a global network of 2,500 recruitment agents. In 2020, the group provided education, student recruitments and accommodation services to over 11,000 students. Its real estate portfolio, including operating assets and development budget, exceeds $1.5 billion.

