PureCycle Technologies to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / PureCycle Technologies, Inc. ("PureCycle" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:PCT), a company focused on polypropylene recycling, announced today that management will present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 8-9, 2021. PureCycle's management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 8th at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.