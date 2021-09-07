checkAd

PureCycle Technologies to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / PureCycle Technologies, Inc. ("PureCycle" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:PCT), a company focused on polypropylene recycling, announced today that management will present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 8-9, 2021.

PureCycle's management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 8th at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About the Gateway Conference

For the past nine years, the Gateway Conference has engaged the management teams of nearly 800 public and private growth companies, and thousands of institutional investors, sell-side analysts and sponsoring investment bankers. Past attendees have valued the event for its direct access to high-quality companies and investors. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gateway-grp.com/conference/.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC, a subsidiary of PureCycle Technologies, Inc., holds a global license to commercialize the only patented solvent-based purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company for restoring waste polypropylene (PP) into ultra-pure resin. The proprietary process removes color, odor and other contaminants from recycled feedstock resulting in ultra-pure polypropylene suitable for any PP market. To learn more, visit purecycle.com

Company Contact:

Anna Alexopoulous Farrar
Global Communications Manager
afarrar@purecycle.com
(954) 647-7059

Investor Relations Contacts:

Georg Venturatos
Gateway Investor Relations
PCT@GatewayIR.com
(949) 574-3860

