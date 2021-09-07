TDG Gold Corp. Adds Second Drill Rig at Shasta Gold-Silver Project, Toodoggone District, British Columbia

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce the addition of a second drill rig at its Shasta gold-silver project located in the Toodoggone Production Corridor of …

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce the addition of a second drill rig at its Shasta gold-silver project located in the Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central BC. The 2021 Shasta drill program has been designed in three phases to twin historical drillholes and provide infill geological data on the distribution of the mineralized veins and breccias within the Shasta exploration target noted as per TDG's news release dated March 03, 2021. Phases 1 and 2 of the drill program are 35% complete with drilling expected to continue into October 2021. A more detailed geological update will follow in a separate news release shortly.

Exploration activities at TDG's Toodoggone projects commenced mid-July 2021 after the new Baker Camp opening. TDG would like to thank all our First Nation service partner companies (Chu Cho Industries, Chu Cho Environmental, New Age Drilling and Sasuchan LP) for their support and work assistance with site operations, exploration activity and environmental monitoring work.