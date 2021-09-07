checkAd

TDG Gold Corp. Adds Second Drill Rig at Shasta Gold-Silver Project, Toodoggone District, British Columbia

Autor: Accesswire
07.09.2021, 13:00  |  38   |   |   

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce the addition of a second drill rig at its Shasta gold-silver project located in the Toodoggone Production Corridor of …

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce the addition of a second drill rig at its Shasta gold-silver project located in the Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central BC. The 2021 Shasta drill program has been designed in three phases to twin historical drillholes and provide infill geological data on the distribution of the mineralized veins and breccias within the Shasta exploration target noted as per TDG's news release dated March 03, 2021. Phases 1 and 2 of the drill program are 35% complete with drilling expected to continue into October 2021. A more detailed geological update will follow in a separate news release shortly.

Exploration activities at TDG's Toodoggone projects commenced mid-July 2021 after the new Baker Camp opening. TDG would like to thank all our First Nation service partner companies (Chu Cho Industries, Chu Cho Environmental, New Age Drilling and Sasuchan LP) for their support and work assistance with site operations, exploration activity and environmental monitoring work.

The Baker Camp operating infrastructure now has capacity for up to 40 persons and provides an excellent base for future exploration plans for many years ahead. TDG is pleased to report there have been no major safety incidents, and the regular COVID-19 testing protocols have resulted in a covid-free camp.

Exploration to date is generating a significant amount of geological, geophysical and geochemical data, which will be processed in the coming months.

Surveys

  • LIDAR and Orthophoto mapping have been completed for the Shasta area, to provide detailed digital terrain profiles for future resource modelling.
  • LIDAR has been completed on the Mets mining lease.
  • Ground magnetic surveys have been completed over the Shasta target area and sections of the Baker target area.
  • Airborne magnetic and radiometric surveys have been completed at the large Bot property.
  • Additional airborne magnetic and radiometric surveys have been completed covering the north Baker pit and known surface mineralization.
  • Environmental and surface monitoring activities are ongoing, with our First Nation partners.

Drilling & Sampling

Seite 1 von 2
TDG Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TDG Gold Corp. Adds Second Drill Rig at Shasta Gold-Silver Project, Toodoggone District, British Columbia WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce the addition of a second drill rig at its Shasta gold-silver project located in the Toodoggone Production Corridor of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement Offering of Up To 15,000,000 Common Shares for Gross ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Exercise of Options
iZafe Group Invites Shareholders and Others to a Q&A Session Following the Publication of the ...
Trilogy International Partners Issues Common Stock in Redemption of Subsidiary's Class C Units
Dosell Consumer Ready for Broad Launch after Successful Pilot Project
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces New Movantik Analyses at PAINWeek
SPI Energy Launches Amazon Store for its Expanding Solar4America Branded Product Portfolio
Gratomic Provides Update on Pre-Feasibility Study, Independent Lab Results, and the Aukam Vein ...
SolGold PLC Announces Rationalisation of Regional Exploration Portfolio
TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt: Strong Business Performance in First Half of 2021 and Booming International ...
Titel
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Reports Q2 2021 Results and Operations Update
Petroteq Receives Confirmation of Proof of Funds From Bidder
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Support.com Shareholders ...
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
IotaComm Provides Update on its Financial Reporting Status
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Victory Provides Updates on Potential for Larger System with Loner Property, Additional Claims ...
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Announces Strategic Public Spinoff Plan to Create Shareholder Value
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.08.21TDG Gold Corp. Closes $4,000,000 Private Placement
Accesswire | Analysen