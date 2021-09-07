TDG Gold Corp. Adds Second Drill Rig at Shasta Gold-Silver Project, Toodoggone District, British Columbia
WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce the addition of a second drill rig at its Shasta gold-silver project located in the Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central BC. The 2021 Shasta drill program has been designed in three phases to twin historical drillholes and provide infill geological data on the distribution of the mineralized veins and breccias within the Shasta exploration target noted as per TDG's news release dated March 03, 2021. Phases 1 and 2 of the drill program are 35% complete with drilling expected to continue into October 2021. A more detailed geological update will follow in a separate news release shortly.
Exploration activities at TDG's Toodoggone projects commenced mid-July 2021 after the new Baker Camp opening. TDG would like to thank all our First Nation service partner companies (Chu Cho Industries, Chu Cho Environmental, New Age Drilling and Sasuchan LP) for their support and work assistance with site operations, exploration activity and environmental monitoring work.
The Baker Camp operating infrastructure now has capacity for up to 40 persons and provides an excellent base for future exploration plans for many years ahead. TDG is pleased to report there have been no major safety incidents, and the regular COVID-19 testing protocols have resulted in a covid-free camp.
Exploration to date is generating a significant amount of geological, geophysical and geochemical data, which will be processed in the coming months.
Surveys
- LIDAR and Orthophoto mapping have been completed for the Shasta area, to provide detailed digital terrain profiles for future resource modelling.
- LIDAR has been completed on the Mets mining lease.
- Ground magnetic surveys have been completed over the Shasta target area and sections of the Baker target area.
- Airborne magnetic and radiometric surveys have been completed at the large Bot property.
- Additional airborne magnetic and radiometric surveys have been completed covering the north Baker pit and known surface mineralization.
- Environmental and surface monitoring activities are ongoing, with our First Nation partners.
Drilling & Sampling
