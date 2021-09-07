checkAd

Shutterstock Acquires PicMonkey, A Leading Creative Design Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 13:00  |  45   |   |   

The acquisition provides Shutterstock's global customer community with professional-grade, easy-to-use design tools

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and applications for brands, businesses and media companies, today announced the acquisition of PicMonkey, a leading online graphic design and image editing platform that enables creators of any skill level to design high-quality visual assets -- from presentations, advertisements and logos, to business cards and banners -- for an array of use cases, including digital marketing, advertising, and social media posts.

Visual content is the cornerstone of brand storytelling. At Shutterstock, democratizing creativity and empowering the creation of professional content by anyone, regardless of design experience, has always been at the heart of the company's vision. Whether it's a future business owner using a presentation to effectively pitch their concept, or a large marketing team creating a campaign that makes people sit up and take notice, there is a pervasive need among non-designers to create compelling, professional content seamlessly. While some professional design applications require formal training, the integration of PicMonkey into Shutterstock will further empower our customers, regardless of their skill level or expertise, to create beautiful, best-in-class content with efficiency and ease in just a few clicks.

Founded in 2012, PicMonkey allows creators to access thousands of templates, graphics and fonts, with tips and tutorials for producing sophisticated visual designs with an editorial look and feel for a diverse array of channels. This acquisition builds upon Shutterstock's strategy to expand its offering to small businesses, by providing additional tools to non-professionals for elevating their visual content across a variety of platforms.

"Content is at the core of Shutterstock's offering, and selecting an asset is just one step of the creative process. A key element of Shutterstock's strategy and vision is providing a suite of solutions for the entire creative journey, regardless of experience or expertise level," said Stan Pavlovsky, Chief Executive Officer at Shutterstock. "PicMonkey's easy-to-use design and editing tools, collaboration features across teams, and robust library of pre-designed templates makes professional publishing assets accessible at scale to anyone, and is expected to allow Shutterstock to enhance and accelerate the delivery of our vision for our customers around the world."

