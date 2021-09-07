Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Investor Conferences in September

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced that Jay R. Luly, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two virtual investor conferences being webcast in September:

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference: One-on-One Meetings on September 13, 2021, with a Corporate Presentation available to view beginning September 13, 2021

Baird 2021 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference: One-on-One Meetings and a Fireside Chat at 12:15 p.m. ET on September 14, 2021

A live webcast of each event will be accessible by visiting the “Events and Presentations” section on the “Investors” page of Enanta’s website at www.enanta.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available following the presentations and will be archived for at least 30 days.