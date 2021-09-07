Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading microbiome therapeutics company, today announced that management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences:
- H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference: Seres will participate in a pre-recorded fireside chat that will be made available on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Seres will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & Med Tech Summit: Seres will host meetings with investors on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
A webcast replay will be available on the Seres website beginning approximately two hours after each webcast event and will be archived for approximately 21 days.
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) is a leading microbiome therapeutics company developing a novel class of multifunctional bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. Seres’ SER-109 program achieved the first-ever positive pivotal clinical results for a targeted microbiome drug candidate and has obtained Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA. The SER-109 program is being advanced for the treatment of recurrent C. difficile infection and has potential to become a first-in-class FDA-approved microbiome therapeutic. Seres is evaluating SER-301 in a Phase 1b study in patients with ulcerative colitis and SER-155 in a Phase 1b study to address gastrointestinal infections, bacteremia and graft-versus-host disease. For more information, please visit www.serestherapeutics.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005065/en/
