AlloVir to Present at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

07.09.2021, 13:00  |  19   |   |   

AlloVir, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALVR), a late clinical-stage cell therapy company, will present a corporate update at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 14th at 4:15 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be available on the Investors & Press section of the AlloVir website at https://ir.allovir.com. An archived replay of the presentation will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About AlloVir

AlloVir is a leading late clinical-stage cell therapy company with a focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases in pediatric and adult patients with weakened immune systems. The company’s innovative and proprietary technology platforms leverage off-the-shelf, allogeneic, single, and multi-virus-specific T-cells targeting devastating viruses for patients with T-cell deficiencies who are at risk from the life-threatening consequences of viral diseases. AlloVir’s technology and manufacturing process enable the potential for the treatment and prevention of a spectrum of devastating viruses with each single allogeneic cell therapy. The company is advancing multiple mid- and late-stage clinical trials across its product portfolio. For more information visit www.allovir.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Wertpapier


