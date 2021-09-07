Repare Therapeutics Appoints Thomas Civik to Its Board and as New Chairman

“It is my pleasure to welcome Tom to our Board as our new Chairman,” said Repare President and CEO Lloyd M. Segal. “Tom brings a wealth of experience in developing and launching innovative oncology drugs and in leading edge molecular diagnostics. His leadership will be crucial for Repare as we continue to advance our clinical pipeline. We are fortunate to have Jerel continue as a board member, having played an integral role as our Chair from our founding within Versant to our transition over the last six years to a clinical-stage public company.”

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (“Repare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced the appointment of Thomas Civik to its Board of Directors and as its Chairman. He replaces Jerel Davis, Ph.D., Managing Director at Versant Ventures, who will remain a member of the Company’s Board.

“I am delighted to join Repare and other members of the Board during this exciting time for the Company,” said Mr. Civik. “I look forward to supporting Repare’s executive team in the execution of its business plans and strategy, as Repare looks to continue to advance novel clinical candidates, RP-3500 and RP-6306 further into the clinic, while continuing to leverage its differentiated SNIPRx platform to discover, develop and launch new precision oncology therapeutics.”

“It’s my pleasure to welcome Tom to the Board of Repare,” said Dr. Davis. “His extensive leadership experience of clinical- and commercial-stage biotech and pharma companies makes him an exceptional fit as Repare enters its next stage of growth.”

Tom Civik most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Five Prime Therapeutics until its acquisition by Amgen for $1.9 billion in April 2021. He was previously Chief Commercial Officer at Foundation Medicine, delivering significant growth during his tenure and launching the first ever FDA-approved pan-cancer comprehensive genomic test. He held various roles over a 17-year career at Genentech, including responsibility for several important therapies such as Avastin, Tecentriq, Alecensa and Tarceva. Mr. Civik earned a B.A. from St. Norbert College, and an M.B.A. from Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management.