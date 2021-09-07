Sierra Oncology to Present at Three September Investor Conferences

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRRA), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to deliver targeted therapies that treat rare forms of cancer, today announced the company will participate in three investor conferences in September 2021. Stephen Dilly, MBBS, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sierra Oncology will provide a company update at the HC Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference and the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & Med Tech Summit. He will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference.

Conference: HC Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference Date: Monday, September 13, 2021 Time: On demand viewing beginning at 7:00 am ET Conference: Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & Med Tech Summit Date: Tuesday, September 21, 2021 Time: Presentation beginning at 2:05 pm ET Conference: 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference Date: Tuesday, September 28, 2021 Time: Fireside chat beginning at 4:00 pm ET

All three presentations will be webcast and available at the times noted above on the Investors section of Sierra’s corporate website in the Events & Webcast tab.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to deliver targeted therapies that treat rare forms of cancer. We harness our deep scientific expertise to identify compounds that target the root cause of disease. Our team takes an evidence-based approach to understand the limitations of current treatments and explore new ways to change the cancer treatment paradigm. Together we are transforming promise into patient impact.

