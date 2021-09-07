Aeva to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events
Aeva (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced it will present and host individual and group investor meetings at the following upcoming investor events.
Cowen 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference
Date: September 9, 2021
Presentation time: 12:00pm ET
Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference
Date: September 13, 2021
Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference
Date: September 14, 2021
Evercore ISI Autotech & AI Forum
Date: September 21, 2021
Presentation time: 3:30pm ET
About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AEVA)
Founded in 2017 by former Apple engineers Soroush Salehian and Mina Rezk, and led by a multidisciplinary team of engineers and operators experienced in the field of sensing and perception, Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception technology to broad applications from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial robotics, and security. For more information, visit www.aeva.com.
Aeva, the Aeva logo and 4D LiDAR are trademarks/registered trademarks of Aeva, Inc. All rights reserved. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005170/en/
