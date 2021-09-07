Aeva to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

Aeva (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced it will present and host individual and group investor meetings at the following upcoming investor events.

Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference

Date: September 13, 2021

Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference

Date: September 14, 2021

Evercore ISI Autotech & AI Forum

Date: September 21, 2021

Presentation time: 3:30pm ET

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AEVA)

Founded in 2017 by former Apple engineers Soroush Salehian and Mina Rezk, and led by a multidisciplinary team of engineers and operators experienced in the field of sensing and perception, Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception technology to broad applications from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial robotics, and security. For more information, visit www.aeva.com.

