Multiple End Markets Fueling Record Demand for Amtech Products

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs), announced today record bookings in its Semiconductor segment for the month of August, totaling over $14 million, representing strong demand in multiple end markets and applications. The systems booked in August will begin shipping in the fiscal first quarter of 2022 and throughout the first half of fiscal 2022.

“These record bookings further validate that we are well positioned within the semiconductor and electronics markets and actively participating in the current expansion cycle,” said Michael Whang, Chief Executive Officer of Amtech. “We are pleased to see increased bookings across every Semiconductor product line, substantiating our market strategy and the value we bring to our all-important customers. These trends have continued through the first week of September, resulting in an additional $5.3 million of orders,” added Mr. Whang.

The demand for BTU reflow ovens came in equal parts from the resurgence of the automotive electronics SMT sector globally and from ovens used for advanced packaging applications, including BTU’s Pyramax TrueFlat configuration.

The 300mm BDF diffusion furnaces, key for power semiconductor fabrication, also saw surging demand in the past month, with follow-on bookings from multiple 300mm customers. Additional bookings came from BTU’s custom high-temp belt furnaces used for Direct Copper Bonding and other advanced applications.

