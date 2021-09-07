checkAd

OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) ("OppFi"), a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to help the everyday consumer gain access to credit, today announced that the company will participate at the upcoming JMP Securities Fintech Forum: Artificial Intelligence on Friday, September 10, 2021.

At 1:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on September 10, Jared Kaplan, Chief Executive Officer and Chris McKay, Chief Risk and Analytics Officer, will participate in a fireside chat. A live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through the conference link and on the OppFi investor relations site.

About OppFi

OppFi (NYSE: OPFI) is a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to offer accessible products and a top-rated experience to everyday consumers. OppFi’s platform facilitates the installment loan products, OppLoans and SalaryTap, and the credit card product, OppFi Card. The company has been an Inc. 5000 company for six straight years, a two-time Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, and the seventh fastest-growing company in Chicagoland in 2021 by Crain's Chicago Business. The company was also listed on the Forbes America 2021 list of America's Best Startup Employers and Built In's 2021 Best Places to Work in Chicago. OppFi maintains an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and maintains a 4.8/5 star rating with more than 14,000 online customer reviews, making it one of the top customer-rated financial platforms online. For more information, please visit oppfi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This information includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. OppFi's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside OppFi's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of COVID-19 on OppFi's business; the impact of stimulus or other government programs; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of OppFi to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; costs related to the business combination; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that OppFi may be adversely affected by economic, business, and/or competitive factors; whether OppFi will be successful in launching OppFi Card and SalaryTap, including whether there will be consumer or market acceptance of OppFi Card and SalaryTap; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in OppFi’s filings with the SEC, including those under "Risk Factors" therein. OppFi cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and readers should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. OppFi does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

02.09.21OppFi Applauds Recent Federal Court Decision to Grant CFPB's Motion for Summary Judgment in CFSA's Challenge to CFPB's Small Dollar Rule
16.08.21OppFi Releases Inaugural Social Impact Report
10.08.21OppFi Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
