Dr. Glenn Copeland Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Jack Nathan Health

In May 2021, the Company named Co-founder, Michael Marchelletta as its interim CEO and undertook an extensive search process to fill this role on a permanent basis. After evaluating several candidates, the Board selected Dr. Copeland based on his expertise, relationships, and vision, and as the Company continues to grow and scale.

Jack Nathan Medical Corp. (TSXV: JNH, OTCQB: JNHFM) (“Jack Nathan Health”, “JNH” or the “Company”), a provider of primary care medical clinics located in Walmart Supercentres under the Jack Nathan Health brand in Canada and Mexico, today announced the appointment of Dr. Glenn Copeland as its new Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), effective immediately. In addition to his role as CEO, Dr. Copeland will continue to serve as the Company’s Chief Medical Officer.

“I am honored to take on this role and do with great excitement,” stated Dr. Copeland. “What initially attracted me to Jack Nathan Health was their vision for creating a new standard in healthcare and the platform they had amassed. My assessment has proven to be true as JNH has grown its footprint, added new medical and wellness services, and is well positioned for rapid expansion in the coming years. Everyone shares the same passion that I do and together, we will build the leading health care destination throughout Canada and Mexico, providing critical-care solutions to patients in need. That is what drives us and with our growing network of medical practitioners, and the ongoing commitment from Walmart to deliver the best customer experience, I am confident we will be successful.”

Dr. Copeland brings to Jack Nathan Health over 45-years of medical, business and capital markets experience. He is the former founder, Chairman and CEO of Cleveland Clinic Canada; the founder and former CEO of Feet First; and the former founder and CEO of Footmaxx International and Lifescreening Cancer and Prevention Centres. He has been a Consulting Orthopedic Podiatrist with the Toronto Blue Jays since 1980, the Medical Director for Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group, and a foot and ankle Consultant for the Atlanta Braves. Additionally, in 2008, he established the Rehab and Wellbeing Centre and Sports Medicine Centre at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto. He has built clinics and medical networks from the ground-up and successfully scaled roughly 2,000 clinics globally throughout his career.