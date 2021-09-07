HighGold Mining to Acquire Additional Gold Properties at the Munro-Croesus Project, Timmins Region, Ontario and Files Updated Technical Report on the Johnson Tract Project

HighGold Mining Inc. (TSX-V:HIGH, OTCQX:HGGOF) (“HighGold” or the “Company”) announces the acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of mining claims located adjacent to the Company’s Munro-Croesus gold property, Timmins region Ontario. The acquired ground totals approximately 320 acres and includes two parcels of fee simple lands consisting of 8 patented mining claims (the “Acquired Property”). Government reports document underground exploration and small-scale gold mining operations on the claims prior to 1916, focused on two narrow quartz veins that could be traced for hundreds of feet. The Acquired Property was held privately for many decades with no work reported on the claims since the early 1930s.

HighGold, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, entered into an agreement of purchase and sale (the “Agreement”) with an arm's length vendor (the “Vendor”) to acquire the Acquired Property. In consideration of the Acquisition and subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) acceptance, the Company has agreed to make a cash payment of C$150,000 to the Vendor and to issue that number of common shares (the “Consideration Shares”) having an aggregate cash value equal to C$200,000, calculated on the 20-day volume weighted average trading price per share of the Company’s common shares on the TSXV for the 20 consecutive trading days ending on the date of receipt of conditional approval for the issuance of the Consideration Shares. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Acquired Property is subject to a net smelter returns royalty in favour of the Vendor, which may be bought back by the Company.