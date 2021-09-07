checkAd

Immunome Antibody Cocktail (IMM-BCP-01) Neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 Lambda and Delta Plus Variants in Pre-clinical Testing

Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics, announced today that its three-antibody cocktail (IMM-BCP-01) has demonstrated potent neutralizing activity against SARS-CoV-2 Lambda (C.37) and Delta AY.1/2 (Delta Plus) variants, in pre-clinical testing conducted by Immunome on lentiviral-based pseudovirus. IMM-BCP-01 consists of three antibodies that bind to non-overlapping regions of the spike protein and show combinatorial activity against multiple strains of SARS-CoV-2.

“IMM-BCP-01 continues to demonstrate its broad neutralizing activity against emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants in preclinical testing, most recently against the Lambda and Delta plus variants. While the Delta lineage is the dominant strain in the U.S., the Lambda variant is rapidly spreading through South America, and is a designated variant of interest by World Health Organization (WHO). IMM-BCP-01 was designed to be resistant to SARS-CoV-2 variants, and we are delighted that our approach continues to be supported by our preclinical data,” said Purnanand Sarma, PhD, President & CEO of Immunome. “These results give us further confidence that IMM-BCP-01 will be critical in the ongoing fight against SARS-CoV-2. IMM-BCP-01 has already been shown to neutralize all other current Centers for Disease Control (CDC) variants of concern in pre-clinical testing.”

This project was funded by the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense’s (JPEO-CBRND) Joint Project Manager for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Medical (JPEO-CBRN Medical), in collaboration with the Defense Health Agency (DHA).

About Immunome

Immunome is a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics that are designed to change the way diseases are treated. The company’s initial focus is developing therapeutics to treat oncology and infectious diseases, including COVID-19. Immunome’s proprietary discovery engine identifies novel therapeutic antibodies and their targets by leveraging the highly educated components of the immune system, memory B cells, from patients whose bodies have learned to fight off their disease. For more information, please visit www.immunome.com.

