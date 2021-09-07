checkAd

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Appoints Isabel Carmona, J.D., as Chief Human Resources Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 13:00  |  15   |   |   

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT), a clinical-stage company advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies for rare childhood disorders, today announces the appointment of Isabel Carmona, J.D., as chief human resources officer and senior vice president. Ms. Carmona brings more than 25 years of experience in human resources and organizational leadership including the last 15 years within the life sciences industry. Ms. Carmona will be responsible for all aspects of human resources, including talent acquisition, talent management and organizational development, and will serve as a key part of the leadership team.

“I am delighted to welcome Isabel to Rocket and believe her rich experience leading organizational growth at life science companies will be a tremendous asset as we continue our exciting growth trajectory,” said Gaurav Shah, M.D., chief executive officer of Rocket Pharma. “Her success in talent acquisition, talent management and organizational development at rapidly changing and expanding life science companies will be instrumental as we continue to add key capabilities and teams to support our long-term growth plans.”

Prior to joining Rocket, Ms. Carmona was chief human resources officer of Ichnos Sciences. There, she led talent and organizational development during the spin-off, setting up and growing Ichnos Sciences as an independent oncology biotechnology company with headquarters in the U.S. and research centers around the world. Prior to that, she served in positions of increasing leadership in the global operations and human resources teams at Teva Pharmaceuticals and Shire Pharmaceuticals.

“Joining the Rocket family at such an exciting time is an incredible opportunity,” said Ms. Carmona. “I am honored to be part of bringing potentially revolutionary gene therapy cures to patients living with rare, devastating diseases. I look forward to working with this tremendous leadership team to expand key capabilities while maintaining our passionate culture and entrepreneurial spirit.”

Ms. Carmona has developed her career across the U.S. and Europe, where she has held leadership positions in legal, compliance, operational excellence and human resources in multiple industries including life sciences, information technology and financial services. Ms. Carmona earned her J.D. degree with a specialty in business and international law from the Universidad de Sevilla in Seville, Spain.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals Leadership

The Rocket leadership team is comprised of seasoned industry veterans with rich and extensive experience in drug development and approvals across public and private pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies of various sizes. Leadership team members have led the development and approval of numerous gene therapy and rare disease drugs on the market for previously unmet medical needs and have served in significant roles within the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Uniquely, Rocket’s multi-platform gene therapy approach necessitates the leadership of two Chief Development Officers, one specializing in lentiviral vector (LVV)-based gene therapy and a second specializing in adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) (“Rocket”) is advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies that correct the root cause of complex and rare childhood disorders. The company’s platform-agnostic approach enables it to design the best therapy for each indication, creating potentially transformative options for patients afflicted with rare genetic diseases. Rocket's clinical programs using lentiviral vector (LVV)-based gene therapy are for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer, Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I (LAD-I), a severe pediatric genetic disorder that causes recurrent and life-threatening infections which are frequently fatal, Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency (PKD) a rare, monogenic red blood cell disorder resulting in increased red cell destruction and mild to life-threatening anemia and Infantile Malignant Osteopetrosis (IMO), a bone marrow-derived disorder. Rocket’s first clinical program using adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy is for Danon disease, a devastating, pediatric heart failure condition. For more information about Rocket, please visit www.rocketpharma.com.

Wertpapier


