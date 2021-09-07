Alnylam Presents Additional 9-Month Data from HELIOS-A Phase 3 Study of Vutrisiran at the European ATTR (EU-ATTR) Amyloidosis Meeting

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, today announced additional positive results from subgroup analyses and exploratory endpoints of the HELIOS-A Phase 3 study of vutrisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic in development for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated (ATTR) amyloidosis. Data presented at the 3rd European ATTR Amyloidosis Meeting further supports and builds on the previously reported primary and secondary endpoint results of the HELIOS-A study in hereditary ATTR amyloidosis patients with polyneuropathy, with improvements observed across important areas of patient health and function, including neuropathy impairment, Quality of Life (QoL), ability to perform daily activities and social engagement, nutritional status, and cardiac stress.

“Hereditary ATTR amyloidosis is a multisystem, rapidly progressive disease with significant impact on the daily lives of patients, and which worsens over time without appropriate management,” said Pushkal Garg, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Alnylam. “These additional data from the HELIOS-A study show the potential of vutrisiran in treating a broad group of patients with hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy, with encouraging improvements seen across a range of important health and functional measures. Additionally, patients experienced improvements in neuropathy impairment and quality of life scores regardless of prior TTR stabilizer use. We look forward to sharing additional results at the 18-month readout, expected later this year. With the recent NDA submission accepted for review by the U.S. FDA and planned regulatory submission in Europe ahead of schedule, we are continuing our progress to bring vutrisiran forward as a potential new treatment option for hATTR amyloidosis patients with polyneuropathy, with subcutaneous administration and quarterly dosing.”

The HELIOS-A study included 164 hATTR amyloidosis patients with polyneuropathy. At 9 months, vutrisiran met the primary and all secondary endpoints, with statistically significant improvements in neuropathy impairment, QoL, and gait speed, relative to external placebo. The subgroup analyses and exploratory efficacy data from HELIOS-A provide additional insights on the potential benefits of vutrisiran across important aspects of patients’ health and wellbeing, specifically: