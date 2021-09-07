Galera to Present at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer, today announced that Mel Sorensen, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at three upcoming virtual investor conferences in September.

Event: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Monday, September 13, 2021

Time: On-demand beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET

Event: Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

Date: Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Time: 11:35 a.m. ET

Event: Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Live webcasts from the three presentations will be accessible from the Investors page of Galera’s website, investors.galeratx.com. Following the events, archived webcasts will be available on the Galera website for 30 days.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutic candidates that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer. Galera’s lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (avasopasem, or GC4419), a selective small molecule dismutase mimetic in late-stage development to reduce the incidence and severity of radiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis (SOM) in patients with head and neck cancer. Avasopasem is also in development for radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer. Avasopasem has been granted FDA Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations for the reduction of SOM induced by radiotherapy, with or without systemic therapy. Galera’s second dismutase mimetic product candidate, GC4711, is in clinical-stage development to augment the anti-cancer efficacy of stereotactic body radiation therapy in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and locally advanced pancreatic cancer. Galera is headquartered in Malvern, PA. For more information, please visit www.galeratx.com.

