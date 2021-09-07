checkAd

Galera to Present at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

07.09.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer, today announced that Mel Sorensen, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at three upcoming virtual investor conferences in September.

Presentation Details:

Event: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: Monday, September 13, 2021
Time: On-demand beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET

Event: Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Date: Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Time: 11:35 a.m. ET

Event: Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Live webcasts from the three presentations will be accessible from the Investors page of Galera’s website, investors.galeratx.com. Following the events, archived webcasts will be available on the Galera website for 30 days.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutic candidates that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer. Galera’s lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (avasopasem, or GC4419), a selective small molecule dismutase mimetic in late-stage development to reduce the incidence and severity of radiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis (SOM) in patients with head and neck cancer. Avasopasem is also in development for radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer. Avasopasem has been granted FDA Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations for the reduction of SOM induced by radiotherapy, with or without systemic therapy. Galera’s second dismutase mimetic product candidate, GC4711, is in clinical-stage development to augment the anti-cancer efficacy of stereotactic body radiation therapy in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and locally advanced pancreatic cancer. Galera is headquartered in Malvern, PA. For more information, please visit www.galeratx.com.

Investor Contacts:
Christopher Degnan
Galera Therapeutics, Inc.
610-725-1500
cdegnan@galeratx.com

William Windham
Solebury Trout
646-378-2946
wwindham@soleburytrout.com

Media Contact:
Zara Lockshin
Solebury Trout
646-378-2960
zlockshin@soleburytrout.com





