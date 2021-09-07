EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ senior management team will present at the following four upcoming conferences:



Ophthalmology Futures Euro Forums 2021 Virtual Retina Forum

Forum: Corporate Presentation and Panel featuring Jay Duker, M.D., Chief Strategic Scientific Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Date: Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Time: 7:50AM-3:30PM Eastern Time

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investor Conference

Forum: Corporate Presentation

Date: Monday, September 13, 2021

Time: 7:00AM Eastern Time

Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Forum: Corporate Presentation

Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Time: 8:40-9:10 AM Eastern Time

Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference

Forum: Corporate Presentation

Date: Thursday, September 30, 2021

Time: 11:55AM-12:15PM Eastern Time

The H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investor Conference, Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference and Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference presentations will be recorded, and a webcast and subsequent archived replay of each recorded corporate presentation may be accessed via the Investors section of the Company website at www.eyepointpharma.com.