EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
WATERTOWN, Mass, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve
the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ senior management team will present at the following four upcoming conferences:
Ophthalmology Futures Euro Forums 2021 Virtual Retina Forum
Forum: Corporate Presentation and Panel featuring Jay Duker, M.D., Chief Strategic Scientific Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
Date: Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Time: 7:50AM-3:30PM Eastern Time
H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investor Conference
Forum: Corporate Presentation
Date: Monday, September 13, 2021
Time: 7:00AM Eastern Time
Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Forum: Corporate Presentation
Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Time: 8:40-9:10 AM Eastern Time
Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference
Forum: Corporate Presentation
Date: Thursday, September 30, 2021
Time: 11:55AM-12:15PM Eastern Time
The H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investor Conference, Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference and Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference presentations will be recorded, and a webcast and subsequent archived replay of each recorded corporate presentation may be accessed via the Investors section of the Company website at www.eyepointpharma.com.
About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary Durasert technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, a potential twice-yearly sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment initially targeting wet age-related macular degeneration. The Company has two commercial products: YUTIQ, for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, and DEXYCU, for the treatment of postoperative inflammation following ocular surgery. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. To learn more about the Company, please visit www.eyepointpharma.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.
