Chimerix to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on accelerating the development of medicines to treat cancer and other serious diseases, today announced that Mike Sherman, Chief Executive Officer of Chimerix and Mike Andriole, Chief Financial and Business Officer of Chimerix, will participate in a pre-recorded fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference that will be made available on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET.



An audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations section of Chimerix's website at ir.chimerix.com, where it will be archived for approximately 90 days.