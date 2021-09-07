checkAd

Chimerix to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on accelerating the development of medicines to treat cancer and other serious diseases, today announced that Mike Sherman, Chief Executive Officer of Chimerix and Mike Andriole, Chief Financial and Business Officer of Chimerix, will participate in a pre-recorded fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference that will be made available on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

An audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations section of Chimerix's website at ir.chimerix.com, where it will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Chimerix

Chimerix is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to accelerating the advancement of innovative medicines that make a meaningful impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. In June 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted approval of TEMBEXA for the treatment of smallpox as a medical countermeasure. The Company has two other advanced clinical-stage development programs, ONC201 and dociparstat sodium (DSTAT). ONC201 is currently in a registrational clinical program for recurrent H3 K27M-mutant glioma and an efficacy analysis by blinded independent central review is expected later in 2021. DSTAT is in development as a potential first-line therapy in acute myeloid leukemia.

